OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Amid a backlog of ships waiting to be unloaded in Southern California, a shipping terminal at the sprawling Port of Oakland stood vacant last week for the first time in history, a symbol of the complexities of the nation’s supply chain woes. Danny Wan, executive director of the Port of Oakland and the president of the California Association of Port Authorities, made the stunning revelation to the Associated Press. “The operator tells me this is the first time in the history where they are operating in Oakland where they have not had one vessel call,” he said. “This...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO