Statewide elections a year away, here’s a prediction

(Sidney) -- Numerous races are up for grabs in Fremont County in Tuesday's elections. Mayoral races in Tabor, Riverton and Thurman, city council spots in Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor and Thurman, and a contested Sidney School Board are among those listed on the county's ballots. Despite this, Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News she's expecting a "typical" turnout for the citywide and school board elections--meaning lower than the presidential or general elections. Owen bases her projections on the number of absentee ballots received--only 59 had been returned as of Monday.
