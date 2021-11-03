CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Statewide elections a year away, here’s a prediction

 8 days ago

The statewide election is a year away, but it appears former Governor Dave Heineman could win...

Related
wbtw.com

Your vote matters in local elections, here’s why

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the South Carolina Election Commission (SCEC), 72.1% of people turned out to vote in the 2020 general election, but in 2018 only 55% of eligible voters cast a ballot. Those numbers are even lower in off-year municipal elections, like those for school board, mayor, and councilmen.
CHARLESTON, SC
KOAT 7

Happy Election Day, here's what you need to know

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday is Election Day and voter turnout in New Mexico's largest county remains low. As of Monday night, Bernalillo County is sitting at 19.1% voter turnout. "Voting is our choice of how our government's going to run. And every vote counts," Donna Sandoval, with the League of...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Dave Heineman
WOLF

The Municipal Election is Tuesday; Here's how to vote and how to view results

HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — With Tuesday’s municipal election just one day away, Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminded Pennsylvanians that the Department of State’s election night returns website offers up-to-the-minute results. “The public, candidates and the media can find the most complete picture of how Pennsylvanians voted on our...
HARRISBURG, PA
Atlanta Daily World

Here’s Your Complete Guide To Election Day 2021

Election Day is here –– again. Even though the country is not electing a president, there are several races taking place around the nation that are high-stakes at the local, county, and state levels. These are the elections where change can happen –– city council members, aldermen, mayor races, etc. all matter when your community is involved and when policies that directly impact you are on the line.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KIMT

Analysts share thoughts on next year's election

KIMT NEWS 3.- With Virginia soon to have a Republican governor and a Republican candidate losing by a slim margin in New Jersey, analysts are saying this could be a sign of the times for Minnesota next year. According to Chris Brandt, the Chairman of the Olmsted County Republican Party,...
#Election
Laredo Morning Times

It's Election Day in Texas. Here's what voters are deciding.

It’s Election Day in Texas, and voters heading to the polls across the state will be asked whether they support eight proposed changes to the state’s Constitution. There are no statewide elected officials on the ballot this time around — they’re all up for reelection next year, with the exception of some Supreme Court justices — but voters in different parts of the state may be asked to weigh in on local candidates and ballot proposals.
TEXAS STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Election Day: Here’s Where to Vote in Greene County

It’s Election Day and here is where eligible Greene County voters need to cast their ballots for the city and school board elections. One change that was made is that all three voting precincts in Jefferson will cast their ballots at one location, which is at the Greene County Community Center. The central precinct will be at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds in Jefferson. The east precinct voting location is St. Brigid Parish Center in Grand Junction. Voters in the north precinct must go to the Community Hall in Churdan, while those in the west precinct are voting at Scranton City Hall. The polls are open from 7am-8pm.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
wfxrtv.com

Led by Youngkin, Republicans sweep statewide elections in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Republicans swept statewide races this election season, a crushing defeat for Democrats who are seeing their decade-long winning streak come to an end. It’s also considered a sign of trouble for Democrats ahead of Congressional midterms, as President Joe Biden carried the Commonwealth by 10 points just last year.
VIRGINIA STATE
kmaland.com

'Typical turnout' predicted for Tuesday's Fremont County elections

(Sidney) -- Numerous races are up for grabs in Fremont County in Tuesday's elections. Mayoral races in Tabor, Riverton and Thurman, city council spots in Sidney, Hamburg, Tabor and Thurman, and a contested Sidney School Board are among those listed on the county's ballots. Despite this, Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News she's expecting a "typical" turnout for the citywide and school board elections--meaning lower than the presidential or general elections. Owen bases her projections on the number of absentee ballots received--only 59 had been returned as of Monday.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
The Daily Item

Here's to a close election without negativity

Last week’s local election provided some moments the whole nation should stop and take a look at. The conclusion of the Milton mayoral race played out like none I’ve ever seen. When the votes were counted on Tuesday night, it turned out that Democrat Tom Aber had defeated sitting Republican...
MILTON, PA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

While last week’s election drew record turnout statewide, Albemarle County was especially high. Here’s why.

While last week’s governor’s election drew a record voter turnout statewide, Albemarle County’s turnout was even higher. Albemarle County saw its highest turnout in almost 30 years, with 62% of registered voters headed to the polls. In the last governor’s race in 2017 saw a 56% turnout. Statewide, roughly 55% of registered voters cast a ballot this year, according to preliminary figures. That’s up from nearly 48% in 2017.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Chronicle

Inslee Wishes for Fewer Statewide Elected Officials

(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told a group of students that having fewer statewide elected officials in Washington would increase “accountability.”. “Right now, you can’t blame me for what the insurance commissions are doing, because I don’t run the insurance agency,” Inslee said. ”So I’m not accountable for that. I would rather have more accountability that I can give to the public, so you can hold somebody accountable.”
AGRICULTURE
Bangor Daily News

It’s prediction time: Will Question 1 pass? Who will be elected in Portland?

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Phil Harriman, a former town councilor and state senator from Yarmouth, is the founding partner of Lebel & Harriman, a financial services firm. Ethan...
PORTLAND, ME
dbknews.com

Here are the preliminary results for College Park’s elections

A voter fills out their ballot in the College Park Community Center on Nov. 7, 2021. (Joe Ryan/The Diamondback) The Prince George’s County Board of Elections announced preliminary vote counts for College Park’s municipal election Sunday. The numbers were based only on ballots cast in-person at the city’s community center...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
We Are Iowa

Here's who won Tuesday night's school board elections

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday marked another Election Day for Americans, and Iowans in Polk County turned out in record numbers. While the official data for turnout has yet to be released, Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald tweeted shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday that more than 32,000 residents had cast their ballot. In 2019, it took until 5 p.m. to hit that mark.
POLK COUNTY, IA

