Statewide elections a year away, here’s a prediction

It’s Election Day and here is where eligible Greene County voters need to cast their ballots for the city and school board elections. One change that was made is that all three voting precincts in Jefferson will cast their ballots at one location, which is at the Greene County Community Center. The central precinct will be at Clover Hall on the Greene County Fairgrounds in Jefferson. The east precinct voting location is St. Brigid Parish Center in Grand Junction. Voters in the north precinct must go to the Community Hall in Churdan, while those in the west precinct are voting at Scranton City Hall. The polls are open from 7am-8pm.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO