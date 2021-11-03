CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The U.S. Risks Catastrophe if It Doesn't Clarify Its Taiwan Strategy

By James Stavridis
 7 days ago

At a recent CNN town hall, President Biden strongly and directly promised to defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion, saying bluntly “Yes, we have a commitment to do that,” when asked about the situation. But the U.S. very specifically does not have such a commitment. In fact, for decades our policy has been one of so-called “strategic ambiguity,” i.e. choosing not to be definitive as to how the U.S. would respond to an invasion from the mainland of what Beijing regards as its renegade province. Recently, the presence of U.S. troops on the islands became public, provoking angry protests from China.

The White House and the Pentagon promptly walked back the president’s comments, saying the he did not want to signal a change in U.S. policy, and that “strategic ambiguity” remained the policy of the U.S. Ironically, that policy flows from the 1979 Taiwan Relations act, essentially a carefully worded law that allowed the U.S. to support Taiwan in many ways while still recognizing Beijing. This is the heart of the “one China” policy, something then Senator Joe Biden supported while on the Senate Foreign Affairs committee as a junior member.

Some wags have called the President’s comments and the clean-op a shift from “strategic ambiguity” to “strategic confusion.” Jokes aside, there is an urgent need for a coherent national policy not just on the Taiwan issue, but on the larger question of U.S.-China policy. The danger of a miscalculation is growing, and both the U.S. and China are becoming increasingly aggressive in their policies toward the island. Dr. Kurt Campbell, the highly regarded Senior Director on the National Security Council staff with responsibility for U.S. Asian policy, is working on such a broad policy document, which has been rumored for release over the past several months. At the recent Nikkei Virtual Global Forum, Dr. Campbell said that the Biden administration was “committed” to avoiding conflict with China. The question in regard to Taiwan is how to do so.

Many experts, including the President of the Council on Foreign Relations, Dr. Richard Haas s, are calling for a more explicit policy of “strategic clarity” in the case of an attack on the island of Taiwan—meaning that the U.S. should lay out the precise financial, diplomatic, and military responses it would take in the case of an invasion. Others are calling for the U.S. to draw closer to Taiwan through economic, diplomatic, and military mechanisms—including deploying more troops to the island (to date, only very small numbers of special forces have been sent for training purposes), selling more advanced weapons systems (such as advanced sea mines, anti-ship missiles, and missile defense systems), and providing higher-level visits from administration officials in Taipei and Washington.

The reality on the placid waters of the South China Sea is that U.S. and Chinese warships and aircraft are in near constant contact as the US and its allies conduct “freedom of navigation patrols,” designed to show that the vast body of water remains international high seas. And all of this comes with a backdrop of rapidly rising Chinese naval, air, and space capability that it can deploy in the South China Sea. While the U.S. remains the preeminent global military power, in the relatively small sea and air space around Taiwan, it would be possible for China to over-master the U.S. forward deployed Seventh Fleet. While the U.S. could “swing” additional carriers and other naval forces from around the world, the question is whether that could happen in time to forestall a successful Chinese invasion.

China has other options as well, notably cyberattacks. With one of the top offensive cyber capabilities in the world, Beijing can use electrons in the place of missiles and damage Taiwanese electric grids, command & control networks, logistic hubs, financial accounts, and military installations. Such attacks could cripple the Taiwanese economy in preparation of an attack, or be used in conjunction with traditional military actions.

READ MORE: How the U.S. Could Sleepwalk Into War With China

The People’s Liberation Army’s Navy (PLAN) is also increasing its operations with fellow Pacific naval power Russia— including a provocative “show the flag” cruise around the home islands of Japan last week. A naval blockade of Taiwan would put significant pressure on the U.S. and Taiwan’s other trading partners to intervene, especially considering the criticality of Taiwan’s highly advanced microchip production role in the global economy.

In response, the U.S. has been ramping up work with its allies in Asia including energizing the concept (and actual military operations) of the quad nations (U.S., India, Australia, Japan); encouraging Japan to significantly increase their defense budget; pushing NATO allies to deploy to Asia as part of “freedom of navigation patrols” in the South China Sea (U.K., France, Germany have committed to doing so); providing the Australians with nuclear submarine technology ; exchanging high-level defense visits with Vietnam; pursing military technology that would be critical in a conflict with Beijing (cyber, space, AI, unmanned systems, and hypersonic missiles ) and negotiating new basing agreements with Japan and South Korea.

Clearly a modern day “great game” in East Asia is afoot, and Taiwan is at the center of it. The U.S. urgently needs to clarify its strategic approach to the region and identify a coherent whole-of-government and indeed whole-of society approach to dealing with China. Major U.S. companies are deeply invested in China, and our economies are utterly intertwined. A conflict would be a disaster for both nations. What is needed is a multi-pronged strategy that has a military component to create deterrence, especially in cyber, artificial intelligence, space operations, and maritime operations; a diplomatic approach to solidify the so-called “quad” alignment; a values-based strategic communication pillar to solidify support in the region for democracy, liberty, and human rights; an economic approach that emphasizes reciprocal market access for both sides and sanctions on intellectual property theft; and finally a tech structure that emphasizes international standards on everything from crypto-currency to privacy regulations.

The overarching approach of such a strategy is simple: confront where we must—on the issues described above—but seek cooperation wherever we can find it between the two nations. Some examples might be environmental and climate alignment; biomedical research and preparation for the inevitable next pandemic; and arms control talks on nuclear weapons and cyber tools. At a minimum we need straightforward and dedicated communication paths between senior U.S. officials and their Chinese counterparts. We had them with the Soviets in the Cold War, but they are not in existence today. Alongside such “hot lines,” we need detailed protocols describing how our military forces should interact when they encounter each other—staying a set number of miles apart, restricting overflights without warnings, prohibiting turning on fire control radars.

Crisp, professional signaling and communications to Beijing are essential, especially in regard to Taiwan. Our nominated Ambassador—career diplomat and deeply experienced foreign service leader Nicholas Burns —cannot get to China soon enough. And above all, Dr. Campbell’s China strategy needs to be launched at hypersonic speed—right now we need strategic ideas as much as we need missiles. The good news is that there is broad bipartisan agreement on the immediacy of the challenges—now we need a plan.

Comments / 21

Jim Willis
7d ago

Well let’s see, 50% of the worlds chip production is based in Taiwan. China produces 40%. Almost all of the remaining 10% is produced in Japan, Vietnam, etc. don’t you think that China is aware of this. Wake up America.

Reply(2)
14
Jay Park
6d ago

I’m afraid Taiwan might want to look for someone else to help them. I wouldn’t depend on us to come help with old Joe running the show. I don’t think that guys got a plan for anything

Reply(2)
10
FUBAR1
7d ago

I think they made it clear. We will support Taiwan. Of course Biden hasn’t been to trusting on anything he says.

Reply
8
Related
Washington Examiner

Now is the time to press China on Taiwan

China is highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before the conclusion of the February 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. China is also highly unlikely to invade Taiwan before it has repaired its challenged relationship with the European Union. That gives the United States a window of one to two years to boost...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Pass the Arm Taiwan Act

Taiwan is in trouble. With Taiwan may go the freedom of Asia and beyond. Recently proposed U.S. legislation seeks to deter the growing Chinese threat to invade the island democracy. The Arm Taiwan Act of 2021, introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley, lays out a plan to strengthen Taiwan’s defenses. Hawley says the bill "will ensure [that] Taiwan has the asymmetric defenses it needs to deter a Chinese invasion — so long as Taiwan is prepared to make the difficult choices required to defend itself in the hard years ahead."
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Campbell
Person
Joe Biden
Slate

Will China Really Invade Taiwan?

In March, Adm. Philip Davidson, the outgoing commander of U.S. military forces in the Pacific, told a Senate panel that China posed a “manifest” threat of invading Taiwan “in the next six years.”. No senior official had ever issued such a specific or urgent warning about the fate of the...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Ahead of China talks, US says goal to prevent Taiwan invasion

The United States vowed Wednesday to support Taiwan in hopes of preventing a Chinese invasion, standing firm ahead of long-awaited talks between leaders Joe Biden and Xi Jinping even as the powers reached a surprise agreement on climate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden's election, will hold virtual talks "soon" amid reports the planned meeting will take place as soon as next week. Tensions have soared between the world's two largest economies, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island. "We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the purpose here is never to get to that point where anyone is actually trying to disrupt the status quo by force," Blinken told an event hosted by The New York Times.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#East China#South China#Military Strategy#Cnn#Chinese#The White House#Pentagon#Asian
Reuters

China urges U.S. to stop official interaction with Taiwan

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a visit to Taiwan by a U.S. congressional delegation violates the One China policy, and that the United States must immediately stop all forms of official interaction with Taiwan. It is a dangerous game to collude with pro-independence...
FOREIGN POLICY
WBUR

America's future in Taiwan

Why should the U.S. care about the island-nation of Taiwan? Here's one reason: It produces more than half the world’s ultra-modern semiconductors. “What Taiwan is to chips is what oil was to Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Taiwan is kind of the controller of what will make our economies move in the 21st century," Steve Blank says.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Taiwan says China can blockade its key harbours, warns of 'grave' threat

TAIPEI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's armed forces are capable of blockading Taiwan's key harbours and airports, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday, offering its latest assessment of what it describes as a "grave" military threat posed by its giant neighbour. China has never renounced the use of force...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan emerges as a ‘pre-eminent issue’ for CIA’s new China directorate

A possible Chinese takeover of Taiwan is “one of the No. 1 issues” occupying the new China Mission Center, CIA deputy director David Cohen said on Sunday at an intelligence community conference in Georgia. In March, then-INDOPACOM commander Adm. Philip Davidson told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the Chinese...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

U.S. Strategic Clarity on Taiwan Wouldn’t Unleash a Spiral of Escalation

As tensions across the Taiwan Strait rise, pressure is growing on the U.S. administration to deter China more effectively by giving up on strategic ambiguity and moving towards a policy of strategic clarity. Indeed, last month we may have had an indication that this is already occurring. When asked at a CNN townhall whether the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s defence if China attacked, President Joe Biden didn’t equivocate: ‘Yes,’ he said, ‘we have a commitment to do that.’
FOREIGN POLICY
TIME

TIME

