Two nights of political drama unfolded in Teton County, Idaho, during the last week of October. A public meeting planned for Monday, Oct. 25, was set to discuss a revised version of the county’s proposed Land Development Code, but there were so many public comments that the meeting had to adjourn and reconvene on Wednesday, Oct. 27. KHOL contributor Natalie Schachar spoke to the chairman of the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission on the day in between the meetings to learn more.

