CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME

In Blow to "Defund" Movement, Minneapolis Residents Vote Against Replacing the City's Police Department

By Josiah Bates
TIME
TIME
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2mzV_0clIpWbL00

Despite widespread criticism of their police department and its conduct, voters in Minneapolis have decided they do not want a new model of public safety implemented in their city.

During Tuesday’s city elections, voters’ ballots included a question asking them if they want to replace the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) with a new department of public safety, which would take a “ public health approach ” to addressing safety issues.

56% of voters (80,506 people) rejected the ballot question.

“This should be a wakeup call to politicians who want to simply abolish and defund police department. Police officers were their communities and place public safety and justice for crime victims at the forefront of their daily actions,” a statement from the Minnesota Police & Peace Officers Association reads. “Let’s work together for increased safety for all, instead of pursuing reckless policies which only empower criminals.”

“Regardless of tonight’s outcome, there’s broad agreement that Minneapolis residents want more tools for public safety. There’s also consensus that the status quo is not an option. We are urgently waiting for action by the Department of Justice to hold the Minneapolis Police Department accountable, and will not stop organizing for change,” Brooke Adams and Elianne Farhat, of TakeAction Minnesota, a part of the People’s Action organization, said in a joint statement.

Read more: America’s Policing System Is Broken. It’s Time to Radically Rethink Public Safety

Since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former MPD officer Derek Chauvin in 2020, activists, reformers and community leaders in the city have been widely seen as at the forefront of the “defund the police” movement , which aims to reduce police departments’ budgets and instead invest funds into communities and neighborhoods directly, to address wider sociocultural inequities that are seen as impacting crime rates. There is also the argument that “defunding” means abolishing police departments outright, but this is a position receiving much less mainstream support.

In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, the Minneapolis city council announced that it would disband the police department. The decision soon came under fire from community members as well as the larger political establishment and was eventually scrapped after being voted down. $8 million was cut from the MPD police budget last year, but that only amounted to around 4% of its $179 million budget.

“This campaign began with working-class Black and brown residents marching together to demand a higher standard of public safety in the city. It grew into a city-wide movement that spanned race, income, and neighborhoods, to give residents a say in their future and to advocate for the resources that they need,” Corenia Smith, the campaign manager for Yes 4 Minneapolis, said in a statement. “While this is not the result that we hoped for, the story of our movement must be told.”

Even with the efforts from activists on the ground to explain how the process of “defunding” could work, there still appears to be a disconnect on the meaning(s) of the term and its implementation. In the political arena, the term has been widely weaponized and used to stoke concerns over crime. In and after the 2020 election cycle, in particular, disagreements within the Democratic party were also apparent, with moderates—and pundits—arguing the issue had impacted their successes in swing suburban districts.

“It’s been clear since the beginning that the political establishment was going to do everything they could to undermine this campaign including lying, spreading misinformation, and attempting to block this vote from happening in court,” Adams and Farhat said in their joint statement.

Read more: How Are Activists Managing Dissension Within the ‘Defund the Police’ Movement?

Since Floyd was killed, Minneapolis (and many other cities across the country) has experienced an increase in gun violence. Over 500 people have been injured by gunfire in the city—a 26% increase from last year according to the MPD. There have also been 79 homicides this year in the city as of Nov. 3, compared to 80 that happened all of last year.

Activists in Minneapolis are not letting the loss slow them down, their hope is that they can continue to build on the work they’ve done in the past year and a half to attempt to better combat this violence.

“We changed the conversation about what public safety should look like. We showed the country and the world the power of democracy and the power of the people. Now, we will work to hold leaders and the system accountable. We will work to heal our city and create safer streets for all our communities,” Smith said in her statement.

Comments / 21

The Man With the Golden Gun
7d ago

Just shows just because you have a big mouth you don’t get what you want Once again the silence major has spoken

Reply
10
The Truth Teller!
7d ago

Watching the progressive snowflakes melt down and screech over their loss is wonderful. And unsurprisingly they seem to have all dissapeared from these comment threads overnight. They must all still be cowering in their closets weeping uncontrollably, and all without their preordered David Hogg "Good Pillow" which still doesn't actually exist and will never be delivered, to soak up their tears. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

Reply(4)
5
rc
7d ago

Well at least there enough normal citizens to use their brains to know this was a terrible idea!

Reply
11
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Defund The Police#Police Brutality#Stoke City#Mpd#The Department Of Justice#Takeaction Minnesota#The People S Action
CBS News

Elon Musk sells more than $5 billion in Tesla stock after Twitter poll

After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker's stock, raising over $5 billion. The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk's stake in the company. After the transactions, Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.
STOCKS
The Hill

SpaceX launches night flight sending crew to Space Station

SpaceX launched its fifth human spaceflight mission on Wednesday at 9:04 p.m., sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to replace a recently returned crew. The crew — European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron — took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: What’s behind the crisis at Belarus-Poland border

Thousands of migrants and refugees have flocked to Belarus’ border with Poland, hoping to get to Western Europe, Many of them are now stranded at the frontier, setting up makeshift camps as Polish security forces watch them from behind a razor-wire fence and try to prevent them from entering the country. The European Union has accused the president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, of aiding illegal border crossings in retaliation for EU sanctions. Lukashenko denies encouraging migration to Europe.
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water crisis

A Michigan judge approved a $626 million settlement for thousands of people in Flint, Mich. whose water was contaminated with lead, describing the agreement as a "remarkable achievement." The settlement will be paid to city residents, with most of the money being given to children who were affected by the...
FLINT, MI
Fox News

Brian Williams felt 'underappreciated' at MSNBC, talking to rival networks for TV comeback: report

MSNBC host Brian Williams announced this week that he will step away from his show by the end of the year, severing a 28-year relationship with NBC. After announcing his departure on Tuesday, MSNBC President Rashida Jones in an internal memo told staffers that Williams was departing the network in order to "spend time with his family." But a report published Wednesday by the New York Post suggests the 62-year-old anchor isn't ready to retire his on-camera role just yet, and has already begun informal discussions with rival networks.
TV & VIDEOS
TIME

TIME

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy