Steve Hartmann returns to Brandon Music, Nov. 6

mountaintimes.info
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. — BRANDON — Brandon Music welcomes the return of singer-songwriter and guitarist Steve Hartmann with special guest and friend, bassist Drew Breder. Steve recently did a guest spot with Chelsea Berry at Brandon Music on Sept. 18. Steve had composed a new song for Chelsea...

mountaintimes.info

