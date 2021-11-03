Steve Hartmann returns to Brandon Music, Nov. 6

It's not every day that a Peruvian folk-music legend comes to SLC, but that's the case this Thursday, Nov. 4. Eva Ayllón is celebrating 50 years of making the music that made her famous, and she's spreading the joy of that auspicious anniversary to Soundwell, and any Salt Lake residents who want to be there to hear it. The Afro-Peruvian singer/composer has been a major contributor to the genres of música criolla and its more obscure cousin, landó, both types of Peruvian folk music that blend Spanish, African and indigenous Andean music traditions into a distinctly regional sound. Ayllón has spent her long career touring the world, playing at folk festivals and earning Latin Grammy nomination after nomination—and after never winning any of her 10 nominations, despite her fame and accomplishments, she was finally awarded the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. With all this success, she hasn't stopped creating, releasing a new album in 2021 called Quédate en Casa ("stay at home"). But for fans of Latin American folk music, or for anyone who just grew up listening to her, this is a night not to stay at home. Doors are at 7 p.m., the show is 21+ and tickets are $69 - $89 at soundwellslc.com.

