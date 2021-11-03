CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants WR Sterling Shepard to Miss Some Time with Quad Injury

By Patricia Traina
Another new week, another injury-related blow for the Giants.

This time it will be receiver Sterling Shepard, who suffered a quad strain in Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Shepard is expected to miss some time with his injury, according to a source. (ESPN was first with the report.)

Shepard has already missed three games with hamstring issues in both legs. His latest ailment doesn't bode well for a Giants skill-position group that has been rocked hard by an assortment of injuries this season that has also affected running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hand), and tight end Evan Engram (calf).

Barkley and Golladay have already missed three games with their respective injuries. Toney missed one game, and Engram has missed two games.

The Giants could also be without receiver Dante Pettis, who injured his shoulder on his first punt return of the game last week. Pettis left the game after the injury, which came when he tried to recover a muffed punt and was quickly ruled out by the team.

Shepard has caught 32 of 43 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown this season. It's unclear how much time he potentially stands to miss, but the good news for Shepard and any of the other injured Giants is that they have a bye week coming up after their game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In other news, the Giants re-signed receiver Alex Bachman to their practice squad to provide some additional depth. Bachman was with the team during the summer.

