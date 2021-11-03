Ask A Pediatrician: Mini-Doses Of COVID Vax Now Available For 5-11 Year Olds

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 last week and will receive two more shipments in the next week, totaling about 90,000 doses, health officials said Wednesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week...
The most common question I received in the last week is:. If my child is 11 right now but will be 12 soon, should I get them vaccinated at the lower dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or wait so they can get the higher dose when they turn 12?. Here...
Long Island pediatricians are preparing to work extra hours and to transform day camps into drive-thru vaccination centers, if the Federal Drug Administration, as expected, signs off on a COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. The FDA could approve by next week the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for more than 28...
My fellow pediatricians and I welcome the responsibility to get shots in little arms!. This comes, of course, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the unanimous approval for children ages 5 to 11 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Vaccination is the best tool we have in combination with preventative measures to end this pandemic and protect our children and community.
Minnesota parents of young children will soon find out when their kids will be able to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA is expected to issue a decision on full authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in the coming days. An FDA advisory panel voted to back the vaccine on Tuesday. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will then decide who gets the vaccine and when. That committee is expected to meet Nov. 2-3.
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday evening she was endorsing a recommendation to vaccinate children ages 5-11 against Covid-19, clearing the way for immediate vaccination of the youngest age group yet in the United States. "CDC now expands vaccine recommendations to about 28...
The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved the Pfizer-BioNTech® COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 years. Starting today (Nov. 3, 2021), under the FDA emergency use authorization, pediatric doses of the Pfizer® COVID-19 vaccines are available to the public. The initial federal vaccine allotment of 30,000 doses has been strategically disbursed amongst providers across the state to ensure a prompt and efficient vaccine administration process for eligible kids.
The Pfizer-BioNTech® COVID-19 Vaccine has been approved for children ages 5-11 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the final recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “Protecting children against COVID-19 is a giant leap forward in the fight against this virus and a great...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A panel of the Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine advisers voted on Tuesday to back Pfizer’s request to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 5 years old. The FDA still needs to formally authorize the vaccine and needs the Centers for Disease...
UPDATED with latest: California today announced that Covid vaccination appointments for kids 5-11 years old will be available Thursday on the state’s MyTurn web site.
“California will begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 today with 500 organizations across the state receiving their first shipments through next Monday,” read a joint statement from CA Director of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly and Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón. “The state was allocated 1.2 million pediatric doses from the federal government with adequate supply to vaccinate all newly eligible Californians becoming available in the coming weeks. The state has more than...
Now that the Pfizer COVID vaccine is available to U.S. children age 5-to-11… Grand Forks Public Health has announced plans for vaccinations starting tomorrow (Thu). Free vaccinations for kids 5-to-11 will be available from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Grand Cities Mall location in the former Christian Bookshelf store…on a first come, first serve basis until further notice.
COVID-19 vaccinations for children as young as 5 years old could begin this week, now that the shots are just a step away from final federal authorization and millions of downsized doses are already on the way to Utah and other states. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory...
The Shelby County Health Department began administering kid-sized COVID-19 shots to 5 to 11-year-olds on Thursday. Those older than five are the latest age group to become eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The pediatric verison is a lower dose, but like the adult one, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s safe and effective at preventing infections.
TAHLEQUAH - The Cherokee Nation is now offering the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 at all of its health center locations, the tribe announced Thursday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention approved the revised and expanded FDA emergency use that authorizes the pediatric...
This week there's news that children ages 5-11 may now receive the Pfizer vaccine after CDC and FDA approval. Appointments for a Saturday vaccination clinic at the high school are already being taken at South Peninsula Hospital's website.
Beginning Wednesday, parents and caretakers can register their children ages five to 11 for COVID vaccine appointments at Massachusetts pharmacies, setting those kids on a path to increased protection from the virus several weeks down the line. The Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday cleared the final hurdle for approving...
