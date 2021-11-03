CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask A Pediatrician: Mini-Doses Of COVID Vax Now Available For 5-11 Year Olds

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC has endorsed Pfizer's mini-dose...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

Should an 11-year-old get the lower COVID vaccine dose?

The most common question I received in the last week is:. If my child is 11 right now but will be 12 soon, should I get them vaccinated at the lower dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or wait so they can get the higher dose when they turn 12?. Here...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

COMMENTARY: Covington pediatrician urges local parents to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds

My fellow pediatricians and I welcome the responsibility to get shots in little arms!. This comes, of course, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the unanimous approval for children ages 5 to 11 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Vaccination is the best tool we have in combination with preventative measures to end this pandemic and protect our children and community.
COVINGTON, GA
ccxmedia.org

First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Expected for MN 5-11-Year-Olds ‘Late Next Week’

Minnesota parents of young children will soon find out when their kids will be able to get their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA is expected to issue a decision on full authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in the coming days. An FDA advisory panel voted to back the vaccine on Tuesday. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will then decide who gets the vaccine and when. That committee is expected to meet Nov. 2-3.
MINNESOTA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

5- to 11-year-olds can now get a Covid-19 vaccine in the US

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday evening she was endorsing a recommendation to vaccinate children ages 5-11 against Covid-19, clearing the way for immediate vaccination of the youngest age group yet in the United States. "CDC now expands vaccine recommendations to about 28...
KIDS
drgnews.com

COVID-19 vaccine now available for children ages 5-11 years with parental authorization; South Dakota receives initial allotment of 30,000 doses

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have approved the Pfizer-BioNTech® COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 years. Starting today (Nov. 3, 2021), under the FDA emergency use authorization, pediatric doses of the Pfizer® COVID-19 vaccines are available to the public. The initial federal vaccine allotment of 30,000 doses has been strategically disbursed amongst providers across the state to ensure a prompt and efficient vaccine administration process for eligible kids.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sdpb.org

COVID-19 vaccine now available for children ages 5-11

The Pfizer-BioNTech® COVID-19 Vaccine has been approved for children ages 5-11 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the final recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “Protecting children against COVID-19 is a giant leap forward in the fight against this virus and a great...
KIDS
Deadline

California Begins Vaccinating Kids 5-11 Years Old Against Covid As State Scientific Group Approves Doses- Update

UPDATED with latest: California today announced that Covid vaccination appointments for kids 5-11 years old will be available Thursday on the state’s MyTurn web site. “California will begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 today with 500 organizations across the state receiving their first shipments through next Monday,” read a joint statement from CA Director of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly and Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón. “The state was allocated 1.2 million pediatric doses from the federal government with adequate supply to vaccinate all newly eligible Californians becoming available in the coming weeks. The state has more than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCCI.com

5- to 11-year-olds can now get a COVID-19 vaccine in the US

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday evening she was endorsing a recommendation to vaccinate children ages 5-11 against COVID-19, clearing the way for immediate vaccination of the youngest age group yet in the United States. "CDC now expands vaccine recommendations to about 28...
KIDS
KNOX News Radio

GF Public Health: COVID doses for kids 5-11 available Thursday

Now that the Pfizer COVID vaccine is available to U.S. children age 5-to-11… Grand Forks Public Health has announced plans for vaccinations starting tomorrow (Thu). Free vaccinations for kids 5-to-11 will be available from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Grand Cities Mall location in the former Christian Bookshelf store…on a first come, first serve basis until further notice.
GRAND FORKS, ND
wknofm.org

Kid-Sized COVID Shots Now Available for Ages 5-11

The Shelby County Health Department began administering kid-sized COVID-19 shots to 5 to 11-year-olds on Thursday. Those older than five are the latest age group to become eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The pediatric verison is a lower dose, but like the adult one, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s safe and effective at preventing infections.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
kbbi.org

The Covid Brief - Vaccinations Now Available for 5-11-Year-Olds

This week there's news that children ages 5-11 may now receive the Pfizer vaccine after CDC and FDA approval. Appointments for a Saturday vaccination clinic at the high school are already being taken at South Peninsula Hospital's website.
KIDS

