MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul residents look to have voted Tuesday to pass a rent control policy that would be one of the most stringent in the nation. The initiative, which as of 11 p.m. Tuesday had 53% approval with all but two precincts reporting, would cap annual rent increases in the city at 3%, with only certain exceptions for property tax increases and major improvements.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO