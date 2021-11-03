CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeyn James Shiveley-Shelton, born sleeping on November 1, 2021 in Maysville at the Meadowview Regional Hospital. He was preceded in death by Great Grandpa’s James Shiveley and Thomas Shelton Jr., and Uncle Johnathon Shiveley. Lakeyn is survived by his parents Halie Shiveley and Logan Shelton. His siblings include Jonah Cross, Layden Shelton, McKenlee Cross and Layne Shelton. Grandparents include Jackie (John) Ruark, Craig (Amber) Shiveley, Krista (Brandon) Mullikin, Jerry (Jodi) Shelton, and maternal and paternal great grandparents. Lakeyn has many uncles, aunts and cousins who didn’t get the chance to make memories, but will forever carry this little soul in their hearts. A short graveside service for the family will be provided by the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union. Lakeyn’s final resting place will be the Copas Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio.

