Saints’ WR Michael Thomas confirms he’ll be out the rest of the season

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0aHP_0clInay700

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas confirmed that his season is over after setbacks in rehabbing his injured ankle.

Thomas tweeted this morning that after last season’s ankle injury, he had surgery. Since then he said he has had “another small setback which we will have to address” without going into details.

NFL.com reported that Thomas was scheduled to come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list in Week 7 of this season. It seems that we won’t see Thomas on the field again in 2021.

In his tweet, Thomas said:

I’ve always been a man of faith and these past few months my faith has truly been tested. As many o fyo know, early last season I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season. Unfortunately, the rehab didn’t go as planned and earlier this off-season it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury.

Since then, the team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately, there has been another small set back which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I willnot be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been. I know God doesn’t make mistakes, so I will continue to follow in His path and can’t wait to be back on the field in front of the best fans on the planet

Michael Thomas, @Cantguardmike

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

