Cardi B Gives Fans A Glimpse Inside Her Brand New Massive House In New York – Photo

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago

Cardi B doesn’t have a little garage anymore! The ‘WAP’ rapper celebrated the latest addition to her ‘portfolio of homes’ by showing off her giant new ‘dream’ house in New York City!

Tuesday (Nov. 2) that she had purchased a new home in the Big Apple. “These days I don’t just live one place,” she wrote at the start of the Instagram Post, which showed her posing in a cheetah print ensemble while showing off her new digs. With her arms raised triumphantly, Cardi stood in front of a pair of staircases with black railings leading to the second floor. “ I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!” she wrote.

“I’m soo (sic) proud of myself,” added Cardi. “I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are, regardless of work. Me and my husband [Offset] have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA. Now having a home in NY, I can have get-togethers with my family all the time! I have accomplished so many things, yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!”

Cardi’s reveal comes mere weeks after Offset, 29, surprised his wife by purchasing her a house in the Dominican Republic. While celebrating Cardi’s birthday at L.A. River Studios, the Migos rapper grabbed the mic and unveiled his gift with a video presentation. The new property is surrounded by palm trees and includes a pool on the roof. With Cardi’s family hailing from the D.R., this means that Cardi can have “get-togethers” with her kin, wherever they are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5Nv5_0clInUcd00
Cardi B arrives at an office building in November 2021 (ZapatA/MEGA)

Offset and Cardi need all the extra space because their family has grown! Cardi gave birth to her and Offset’s second child, a son, on Sept. 4. In the first photo of their baby boy, Cardi cradled the newborn while covered in a Louis Vuitton blanket. Offset, a proud papa, looked on at his new child. The new child meant that Kulture Kiari Cephus, 2, was now a big sister – and that Cardi and Offset would need a new home to accommodate their new baby.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife.

