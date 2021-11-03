Sinclair Broadcast swings to profit in third quarter as advertising recovery continues

Sinclair Broadcast Group swung to a profit in the third quarter as advertising continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but its revenue missed Wall Street estimates.

The Hunt Valley-based TV broadcaster reported income of $19 million, or 25 cents per share, for the three months that ended Sept. 30, a turnaround from a net loss of $3.3 billion in the third quarter of 2020. The broadcaster had reported the massive loss after professional sports shut down during the pandemic, forcing it to write off a chunk of the value of the regional sports networks it bought in 2019.

Revenue for this year’s third quarter totaled $1.53 billion, about even with the year-ago period but missing analysts’ average estimate of $1.58 billion.

As the economy emerges from the health crisis, core advertising for the owner of television stations and sports networks has been growing compared with pre-pandemic 2019, with the exception of the automobile category, said Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s president and CEO, in an announcement Wednesday.

“The continuing headwinds from auto component shortages, which in the near-term has reduced automotive advertising revenue, has been mostly offset by higher services and sports betting advertising demand,” which should continue into next year, Ripley said.

The company expects a smaller decline in subscriber rates and strong political advertising in the midterm election cycle next year, he said.

Sinclair’s shares fell 2.4% Wednesday to $27.22 each.

During a call with analysts Wednesday, Ripley addressed concerns over the company’s ability to launch a “direct-to-consumer” sports streaming service in the first half of next year.

In May, Ripley had called live game streaming one of the bigger opportunities for its regional sports networks, rebranded as Bally Sports, as viewers continue to drop cable subscriptions and as distributors, including YouTube and Hulu, have dropped the Sinclair networks. Those networks include exclusive local rights to 42 professional baseball, basketball and hockey teams.

However, analysts questioned whether the product could launch in time for the 2022 baseball season after hearing that Sinclair’s Diamond Sports Group has so far secured exclusive “direct-to-consumer” rights for only four MLB baseball teams, one hockey team and one basketball team.

Ripley said discussions are continuing with the leagues and about the streaming service’s structure. And Sinclair expects to either add or renew rights needed specifically for the service through those negotiations, he said. Diamond already has exclusive local rights to its Bally networks teams, he added, which cannot be “infringed upon” by other streaming services without “significant ramifications.”

The company also is in talks with “stakeholders” about funding the new product.

“We do think we have critical mass, in terms of rights, to launch a product, and that’s what we intend to do,” he said. “The evolution of viewer habits makes it imperative that our current product is extended so that it is attractive to all viewers in a team’s territory that subscribe to it, whether traditionally [through cable TV] or through direct-to-consumer.”

Eventually, he said, industry consolidation would make sense for a sports streaming service. That could mean adding rights from other groups such as Comcast sports or AT&T through partnerships or other transactions.

“In order to be successful in direct-to-consumer long-term, you need scale well beyond a team or just a league,” he said. “That’s why a multisport offering makes a lot of sense. This direct-to-consumer extension that we’re planning on launching is just the start in terms of where we would go.”

The company recently suspended operations of its Ring of Honor pro wrestling unit while it reevaluates the business and reported a cyberattack that disrupted some of its stations and websites .

A significant portion of company systems have been restored since the attack and the company continues to investigate and look for ways to enhance security measures, Ripley said.