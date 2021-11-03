Minneapolis voters pass ballot questions one and three

Questions one and three on the Minneapolis Ballot have been passed by voters changing the power the mayor has over city departments and the city council's control over private residential rent.

Question one on the Minneapolis ballot asked residents if the Minneapolis Police Department should continue to be governed by the cities mayor and three council members, or give sole responsibility over the department to the Minneapolis Mayor.

The charter change will also now give the mayor executive power over all city departments.

Question three on the Minneapolis ballot has been passed by voters. The charter change will allow the city council to control rent for private residential areas in the city.

Throughout the pandemic, many have struggled with rent and paying for their housing. Still, now the charter change will give the city council control over residential properties in the city's ordinance.

Both questions passed by slim margins and were called after question two was struck down by voters denying the option to remove the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a department of public safety.