Nada Surf with Pom Pom Squad

phillyfunguide.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their ninth studio album, Nada Surf -- Matthew Caws, Daniel Lorca, Ira Elliot, and their longtime...

phillyfunguide.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
Club 93.7

Financial Documents Confirm Travis Scott, 21 Savage, ASAP Rocky and More Expected to Release New Music in the Next Six Months

Although the year 2021 is almost coming to an end, your favorite rappers are gearing up to release new music in the coming months. According to Sony Music's investors' documents, released on Oct. 28, hip-hop artists Travis Scott, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky and more are planning to drop new music in the next six months. Other artists set to release their latest projects include French Montana, Future, the Black Eyed Peas, Chris Brown, Rick Ross and Alicia Keys.
Person
Matthew Caws
HipHopDX.com

T-Pain Takes Walk Of Shame After His Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Its Soul Taken

T-Pain is using a major hit to his luxury car collection as both a public service announcement and a teachable moment in financial management for his Instagram followers. In a video he posted on IG Wednesday (November 10), T-Pain appears to be involved in a conversation with the tow truck driver tasked with repossessing his custom convertible Rolls Royce Ghost.
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wild $13million mansion is so cool

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might have tied the knot at Blake's rustic Oklahoma ranch, but the couple also own a stunning modern mansion in Los Angeles which they purchased for $13million, according to Dirt. Located in the Encino neighbourhood of San Fernando Valley, the dreamy three-storey home offers 13,000...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star In Talks With Playboy

Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
NME

Paul McCartney says his parents were “the original inspiration” for his Beatles and solo music

He said that although there had been “so many” influences on his songwriting, his parents had the largest impact. Speaking at an exhibition of memorabilia from his own collection at the British Library in London via BBC News, in connection with his career-spanning biography, The Lyrics, he said: “Thinking about songs that I’ve written at every stage of my career, I came to realise that my parents, Jim and Mary McCartney, were the original inspiration for so much that I’ve written.
antiMUSIC

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 50th Anniversary Of Led Zeppelin IV

The 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's 'IV' album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "It is the golden anniversary of one rock history's most popular, as well as...
Variety

Post Malone Replaces Travis Scott in Headlining Slot at Day N Vegas Festival

Post Malone has replaced Travis Scott as a headliner for this weekend’s Day N Vegas festival, promoter AEG announced in social media posts Monday night. Scott, whose career is in crisis as a result of the deadly calamity Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, had remained on the schedule posted on the Las Vegas gathering’s website though Monday night. But Variety reported on Monday morning that he had already officially pulled out over the weekend, with sources saying he was “too distraught to play.” Just prior to putting up the Post Malone news late Monday, the Day N Vegas account...
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MusicRadar.com

"I never had Bonzo turn round to me and say, 'oh that's a great drum sound, Andy.' He'd just say, 'There's not enough 'frudge' on the bass drum'" – engineer Andy Johns on the secrets behind Led Zeppelin IV

Andy Johns, the younger brother of another famed engineer, Glyn Johns, began his career working as an assistant engineer with Eddie Kramer on Jimi Hendrix sessions. Andy also produced The Rolling Stones' Exile on Main Street and worked with Free, Blind Faith and Van Halen. Andy was instrumental in shaping...
