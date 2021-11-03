CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

Brooke County man to serve jail time for sex crimes

By John Lynch
 7 days ago

A man from Wellsburg will serve four consecutive jail sentences after being charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a custodian.

Keith A. Wood, 69, will serve 25 to 100 years for each count of sexual assault and 10 to 20 years for each count of sexual abuse by a custodian.

Wood will also be fined $20,000, the maximum penalty for the crimes under the state code.

According to the Herald-Star , the victim was under 12 when the crimes were committed, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, and underwent counseling for three years.

It was also reported by the Herald-Star that the child told Wood he has hurt her a lot but he will never have a chance to touch another child.

Wood had character witnesses ask the judge to give him a lesser sentence, with one of them expressing fear he will be beaten by other inmates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

