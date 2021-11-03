CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Corn, soybeans steady to down 2 cents; wheat down 4-8 cents

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Down 4 to 8 cents per bushel * Follow-through selling expected after the most-active Chicago...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close higher for second day in a row

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday on a round of follow-through buying after a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Tuesday that unexpectedly cut the harvest outlook sparked a rally. * Soyoil futures also were firm but soymeal futures weakened. * Private exporters reported the sale of 22,000 tonnes of soyoil to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Soyoil futures closed below session peaks after the benchmark December contract hit technical resistance at its 40-day moving average. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 4-3/4 cents at $12.16-3/4 a bushel. December soymeal dipped 10 cents to $342.40 a ton and December soyoil gained 0.67 cent to 59.14 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Heinrich)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures rally as global stocks tighten; corn, soy also strong

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Wednesday, with the front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat contract jumping to its highest in 7-1/2 years, on concerns about tightening global supplies and strong export demand. Corn futures also rose, with the most-active contract surging 2.6% in its biggest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits 1-week high as market readies for increased U.S. exports

CANBERRA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Thursday as expectations of increased demand for U.S. supplies pushed prices to a one-week high. * The most-active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% at $8.03-1/2 a bushel by 0218 GMT, near the session high of $8.04-3/4 a bushel - the strongest level since Nov. 2. Wheat closed up 3.1% on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures rise on U.S. program to speed slaughtering

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said it will allow nine pork processing plants to apply to operate faster line speeds under a pilot program. The announcement eased concerns that slower processing speeds had slowed...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-EU wheat climbs to 13-1/2 year high, U.S. prices ease

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - European wheat futures climbed to a 13-1/2 year high on Thursday, boosted by concern that global supplies could tighten further, while a strong dollar weighed on U.S. grain and oilseed prices. March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 0.35% at 290.75 euros a tonne...
AGRICULTURE
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles increase as oil prices fall

U.S. crude inventories increased by 1 million barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $83.89 at 9:31 a.m. Central. The nation’s commercial crude inventories increased to 435.1 million barrels during the week ended Nov. 5 from about 434.1 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday. With the inventory increase, the country has about 7 percent less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Department said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Euronext wheat touches 13-year high on Russian export curbs

HAMBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - March milling wheat on the Paris Euronext exchange hit a 13-year high in Thursday trade, continuing strength this week on reports that Russia is planning more grain export restrictions, traders said. The contract hit 292.75 euros a tonne on Thursday, the highest price on a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Fast planting makes Brazil soy more competitive against rival U.S.

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Soybean planting for the 2021/22 season is proceeding at such a fast pace that futures prices for Brazilian soy are falling and making it more competitive against its main rival, the United States, according to experts consulted by Reuters. Data from consultancy Safras &...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends higher after USDA cuts global carryout

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed higher on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its estimate for world ending stocks, analysts said. * CBOT December SRW settled up 10-1/2 cents at $7.78-1/2 a bushel. Last week, the most active contract rose to its highest price since December 2012 at $8.07. * K.C. hard red winter wheat ended up 12-3/4 cents at $7.93-1/2 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract jumped 15 cents to $10.23-3/4 a bushel. * The USDA, in a monthly report, estimated U.S. 2021-22 wheat ending stocks at 583 million bushels, near analysts' estimates for 581 million. * Global ending stocks were pegged at 275.80 million tonnes, below estimates for 276.50 million and down from 277.18 million in October. Australia, the EU and India accounted for most of the reduction, the USDA said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Mark Heinrich)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy jumps after USDA makes surprise cut to U.S. yield estimate

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean futures soared on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its estimate for domestic yields, surprising traders who were expecting an increase. The USDA pegged production at 4.425 billion bushels on a yield of 51.2 bushels per acre...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-USDA lifts estimates for beef production, cattle prices

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday raised its forecast for beef production and cattle prices in 2021 and 2022 due to strong demand and heavier livestock. Robust sales of U.S. beef to domestic consumers and overseas buyers have helped support Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower; USDA yield forecast caps losses

CANBERRA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though a surprising cut by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to its domestic yield estimate provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers have sold 33.6 mln tonnes 20/21 soybeans - govt

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 33.6 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 crop year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with information updated through Nov. 3. The sales pace was behind that of the previous season. At this point last year,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil's B3 bourse to launch local soybean futures contract

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stock exchange operator B3 SA will launch a local soybean futures contract developed in partnership with the CME Group, B3 said on Wednesday, as it aims to improve hedging tools for the grain supply chain in Brazil. According to B3, the so-called "Futuro...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Nov. 9

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 122.3 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Nov. 9) All grains: Wheat Barley Maize Sunflower Sugar Rapeseed Soybeans (corn) seeds beet Crop, mln tonnes 122.3 78.0 18.7 12.8 15.0 38.1 3.0 4.8 Crop, as of Nov. 10, 135.6 87.8 22.2 12.3 13.0 32.3 2.7 4.2 2020 Harvested area, mln 44.7 27.8 7.9 2.4 9.3 1.0 1.6 2.9 hectares Harvested area, as of 46.1 28.9 8.2 2.3 8.2 0.9 1.4 2.5 Nov. 10, 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 18.1 million hectares compared to 19.1 million hectares on Nov. 10, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Lower; Wheat Higher

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday; soybean futures are 6 to 7 cents lower; wheat futures are 2 to 13 cents higher. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday after early strength ahead the WASDE report coming out at 11 a.m. CST; there is little other fresh news so far. The WASDE report is expected to show corn carryout at 1.48 billion bushels (bb), down slightly from last month with ethanol production offsetting yields.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC

