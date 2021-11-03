CBOT Trends-Corn, soybeans steady to down 2 cents; wheat down 4-8 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed higher on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its estimate for world ending stocks, analysts said. * CBOT December SRW settled up 10-1/2 cents at $7.78-1/2 a bushel. Last week, the most active contract rose to its highest price since December 2012 at $8.07. * K.C. hard red winter wheat ended up 12-3/4 cents at $7.93-1/2 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract jumped 15 cents to $10.23-3/4 a bushel. * The USDA, in a monthly report, estimated U.S. 2021-22 wheat ending stocks at 583 million bushels, near analysts' estimates for 581 million. * Global ending stocks were pegged at 275.80 million tonnes, below estimates for 276.50 million and down from 277.18 million in October. Australia, the EU and India accounted for most of the reduction, the USDA said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Mark Heinrich)

