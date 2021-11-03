CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly but sunny string of days ahead

By Byron Miranda
pix11.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutumn is continuing its cool down as persistent northwesterly winds brings in a chilly airmass. Additional Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for areas just to the north and west of the city, as well as Eastern Long Island for Wednesday Night. The city has not dipped into the...

nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A wet and windy Thursday is ahead. The best chance for rain on Thursday will be from sunrise until noon, as a cold front moves through the area. Rainfall accumulations will be generally under a half inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will occur ahead of the front, so expect falling temperatures and windy conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the late afternoon with wind gusts above 35 miles per hour at times. Friday will be cold with highs in the low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers are possible for Friday afternoon and evening. (Credit: CBS 2) Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 40s. A few snow showers will be possible on Sunday morning as a secondary clipper system moves in from the northwest. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs remain in the 40s for Sunday and Monday. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Cloudy with patchy rain. Low 55. Thursday: A 100% chance of rain before 1pm. Windy and colder in the afternoon. High 56. Friday: A rain and snow mix. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
KSNT

Breezy day ahead with mostly sunny skies

Mostly sunny skies are expected for your Veterans Day today with highs struggling to make it into the middle to upper 50s. However, it will feel a bit cooler because of west breezes at 10-20 mph throughout the day. Winds could gust over 30 mph by this afternoon. Even colder...
ENVIRONMENT
eparisextra.com

Sunny and windy day ahead || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

A few gusts in excess of 30 mph will occur by midday will move through the region late Wednesday into Thursday bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. A cold front moved through overnight with sunny and cooler temperatures today. It will also be quite brisk through mid- afternoon, before winds settled down late in the day. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70 degrees south of I-20. North winds 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 25 mph by midday. A few gusts in excess of 30 mph will occur by midday will move through the region late Wednesday into Thursday bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low at this time, but some storms can become strong. Main concerns for this round of weather are 50-60 mph winds and 1-inch hail. The tornado threat is low, but will continue to be monitored. Showers and storms will exit the region by Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain Expected Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was another mild November day with highs in the upper 60’s, but rain is in the forecast tonight. Clouds are beginning to stream in from the west and south as a cold front is moving across the midwest. Later tonight, some showers will develop, first in far Western Maryland, then into the Baltimore region, mainly after midnight. Rain may be briefly heavy across the area between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., which may interfere with your morning commute, so be prepared. We do expect a solid one-half to three-quarters of an inch of rain to fall. Since there are...
MARYLAND STATE
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Clouds clearing overnight as it remains breezy. Turning cold overnight as the temperatures fall into the 30s. Low of 36. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the North and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox8live.com

Chilly weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday will be sunny and dry behind cold front number one. A second and stronger cold front arrives Friday night in time for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will struggle to reach 60 degrees with a gusty north wind. By Sunday morning frost will be possible north of the lake and possibly areas well to the west.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pix11.com

One more enjoyable day Thursday before rain returns by Friday

Get out and enjoy Thursday’s clear skies and mild temperatures because Friday will be a wet one. High pressure will be in control of the weather for one more day Thursday, followed by a storm system which arrives by Friday morning. We can expect the morning sunshine to give way...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

Sunny & Cool Day For Your Veterans Day

HAPPY VETERANS DAY! A cool and sunny day is expected. November like temps will continue into next week. A few of the morning lows will approach 32 degrees with the first being Saturday.
FOX59

Midday update: Tumbling temperatures, snow flurries possible

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning mild with temperatures in the 50s. Our normal high temperatures this time of year are in the 50s. The rest of today will feature tumbling temperatures and cold conditions ahead. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s with clearing skies. The clearing skies will allow temperatures to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KRQE News 13

Sunny but chilly Thursday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Grab those extra layers as you head outside this morning! Winds have died down since Wednesday but not much as it’ll still be relatively breezy. This may produce some early-day wind chill values. It’ll be a much cooler day statewide as November temperatures finally arrive. We’ll...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

