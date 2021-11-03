1 new death in Albany County COVID update, November 3

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County has reported one new COVID-19 death since Tuesday. They said it was a woman in her 90s. The death toll for the county now stands at 426 since the pandemic began.

“My heart breaks for the family and loved ones who lost someone to COVID. This pandemic has taken too many county residents, and we need to continue to fight it as much as possible to prevent these kinds of tragedies, especially as new daily vaccinations continue to stall,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The county has reported 72 new positive COVID cases since Tuesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 69.8.

Of the new cases, 30 were in contact with someone who tested positive, 36 did not know how they were exposed, two reported traveling out of state and four are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings. There are 513 active cases in the county and 59 recoveries since Sunday.

There were two new hospitalizations in the county and 32 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Nine patients are in ICU’s.

As of Tuesday, 72.7% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.9% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18 and up population is 83.8%.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose can get one from the Albany County Department of Health. More information on the booster dose can be found on the New York State website .

Upcoming COVID vaccination clinics

November 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Breakfast with Grand Street Community Arts, Albany (Pfizer Booster, first, second, third doses; Johnson and Johnson Booster and first dose)

November 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Berne-Knox-Westerlo High School, Berne (Pfizer Booster, first, second, third doses; Johnson and Johnson Booster and first dose)

Residents can also receive free Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. The 12+ population is currently eligible. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome.

