Riley County Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County Commission Chairman John Ford has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Riley County Public Information Officer.

John Ford

“I received a booster shot on Friday, and I woke up yesterday morning with severe congestion, headache and loss of smell, and immediately canceled all activities and went to get tested. My symptoms are extremely mild at this point, and I look forward to getting back to full strength and health to do the work I need to do for Riley County,” said Commissioner Ford.

Those who have been close to Ford are being notified by the Riley County Health Department.

In a statement, Riley County said the chambers will be sanitized. Additionally, the County Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 4th will be canceled, and Commissioner Ford is in the process of canceling his other in-person engagements.

Ford was elected in November of 2018. He is a 32-year resident of Manhattan having graduated from Manhattan High School in 1995, according to the Riley County website.

