Congress & Courts

Marjorie Taylor Greene sets guards on Parkland dad for approaching her at Supreme Court gun hearing

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
 7 days ago

The father of a Parkland school shooting victim says Marjorie Taylor Greene set her guards on him ahead of a Second Amendment hearing at the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

Fred Guttenberg said he tried to introduce himself to the firebrand Congresswoman when he was ordered to leave by her security detail.

“At the SC to deliver remarks on the 2A hearing taking place,” he wrote on Twitter.

“@mtgreenee there as well. I attempted to introduce myself and she would not talk and her security told me to leave. I did get out that I was from Parkland. Considering the way she treats others, she is a fraud.”

Mr Guttenberg’s daughter 14-year-old daughter was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Since then he has become a tireless advocate for greater gun safety in schools.

Mark Webb
7d ago

I commend Mr Guttenberg effort to be polite but Marjorie Greene doesn't deserve his time. She is a fraud and con just like Donald Trump.

Pennywise ?
7d ago

Because she’s a fraud & a coward . She can dish out her lies but can’t look the truth in the eye . She’s laughable .

wayne stewart
7d ago

so its ok for her to verbally attack people and harass them. what happened to his first admendant right of freedom of speech doesnt it count when she doesnt like the narrative. i mean its not like he was physically attacking her. he was trying to use his freedom of speech that Republicans are so proud of screaming about

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

