Maybe now Cliff Daniels will get some sleep. No one can argue that Daniels (shown above, right) doesn’t deserve some time to relax after a whirlwind season concluded Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. A season in which Daniels guided Kyle Larson to his first NASCAR Cup Series championship, which is also the first championship for Daniels in his second year as a crew chief. In the process, the most dominant team in the series added yet another win to the stat sheet, their 10th.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO