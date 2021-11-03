CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JAY-Z Joins Instagram, Follows Just One Person

By Hayden Brooks
 8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

JAY-Z is expanding his brand to Instagram.

On Tuesday (November 2), the recent Hall of Famer quietly joined the social media platform and decided to follow just one lone user: wife Beyoncé . For his first post, Hov shared the artwork for Jeymes Samuel 's 2021 Netflix film, The Harder They Fall , and an IG Story with a countdown for the upcoming premiere. The film was co-produced by the Roc Nation heavyweight. He also worked on its accompanying soundtrack , which he makes appearances in throughout the set.

Last week, JAY-Z was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame , where he shouted out his influences, including KRS-One , Public Enemy 's Chuck D , Rakim , Big Daddy Kane and even fellow inductee LL Cool J .

"Thank you, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, for this incredible honor. And you know, growing up, we didn’t think we could be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We were told that hip-hop was a fad. Much like punk rock, it gave us this anticulture, this subgenre, and there were heroes in it. When thinking about what I was going to say tonight, these heroes just kept coming to my mind, Rakim and Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One and Chuck D, and, of course, a fellow inductee, LL Cool J," he said, according to Rolling Stone .

"I watch these guys, and they have big gold chains and leather and sometimes even the red, black, green medallions and whatever they wore, everybody would wear the next day. I was like, 'That’s what I want to do. I want to be like those guys.' And so I set out on my journey."

