Rihanna Stuns In The Streets Of New York Rocking Fall Friendly Green Look

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna is back outside.

On Tuesday, the Grammy Award winning songstress and mogul stepped out on the streets of New York City to attend dinner for her Grandfather's birthday and gave full on fashion queen with every step. The Fenty Beauty boss rocked a lime green coat , complete with a Black top , Black jeans and fluorescent green gloves.

Despite taking a hiatus from dropping new music, Rih Rih has been keeping busy this Fall. In September, she launched her highly anticipated, sultry, Savage X Fenty Volume 3 Collection to rave reviews and even solidified Billionaire status thanks to her beauty and fashion moves. According to Forbes , the "Kiss It Better" singer's net worth is now an estimated $1.7 billion— about four years after launching her successful Fenty Beauty line, making her the richest female musician in the world.

As for how the B word makes her feel, Rihanna shared in an interview :

"It’s scary. I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I… get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and we’ll put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there… I’m like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it’s not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?... I don’t want to be this icon… I want to remember who I am.”

Her new financial status hasn't stopped from the self-proclaimed Bad Gal from being her funny, free spirited self. Over the Halloween weekend, Rih broke the Internet with her identical, costume interpretation of rapper Gunna.

It's safe to say that the Rihanna reign still won't let up.