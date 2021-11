Available for download on Adobe Stock, this catalog template is fully customizable in Adobe InDesign. Designer and Adobe Stock contributor @Tom Sarraipo created this modern and easy-to-use Adobe InDesign product catalog template. Thanks to a well-organized layout, its neutral design is well suited for a wide range of products. The catalog template comes with 32 fully customizable pages. For sure, you are free to add more pages or duplicate any page you want. Adding your own product images, texts, or designs is really simple. It can be done with just a few clicks. The template includes two standard sizes, A4 and US Letter.

