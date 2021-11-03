CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Takeaways for Top Pick Uber (UBER) From Lyft's Positive Q3 Earnings Report - BofA

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

BofA analyst Justin Post has weighed in on Uber (NYSE: UBER)...

www.streetinsider.com

investorsobserver.com

Takeaways from CarGurus (CARG) Third Quarter Earnings Report

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) stock jumped today after the online automotive marketplace announced financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The company reported total revenue of $222.9 million, an increase of 51% compared to $147.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Broken down by segment both domestic and international...
RETAIL
WHIO Dayton

Uber, Lyft making record profits as consumers pay high prices

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Uber and Lyft are boasting record profits as both companies say they are aggressively recruiting drivers to fill a void created by the pandemic. Since the pandemic, rideshare costs have exploded across the country. Uber and Lyft -- the two largest rideshare companies in the United States that are responsible for 90% of the market -- say many drivers left the platform early in the pandemic due to concerns about the risk of contracting COVID-19. Others shifted to food delivery, which some considered a safer alternative because there’s less human contact.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

High prices spell no demand problem for resurgent Uber and Lyft

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Uber and Lyft are emerging from the pandemic as leaner, lower-cost companies with a long-elusive operating profit and the unexpected power to raise prices without alienating riders. Ride-hail fares have surged to unprecedented levels this year due to a driver shortage. Much to the companies' delight,...
TRAFFIC
Cheddar News

Examining the State of the Ride-Share Industry After Earnings From Uber and Lyft

The two biggest names in the ride-sharing industry reported earnings this week. Uber and Lyft both beat Wall Street expectations on their top and bottom lines, as the companies and the ride-sharing industry have recently faced several challenges like the pandemic, the supply chain crisis, and driver shortages. Johnson Research Group CEO Chris Johnson joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TRAFFIC
pymnts

Ride-Hailing Fares up 25% in Q3 Over 2019, but Uber, Lyft Riders Don't Care

Riders are returning to Uber and Lyft despite higher prices caused by a driver shortage, Reuters reported Monday (Nov. 8). “Even with prices being up … we’re seeing that as cities reopen, people start using the product, and they use it a lot,” Uber Technologies Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said, quoted in the report.
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Uber Inc. (UBER) Takeaways From Lyft Upside, Reiterates Top Pick

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BofA Securities analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating and $64.00 price target on Uber Inc. (NYSE: UBER) after Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) reported results that were better than expected. The analyst sees 3 key takeaways for Uber:
TRAFFIC
Coinspeaker

UBER Stock Up 4% Now, Uber Reports 72% YoY Revenue Growth to $4.8B in Q3 2021

Uber noted that its gross bookings reached an all-time high of $23.1 billion, up 57% YoY. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) stock was trading at around $47.22, up approximately 4.6%, during Friday’s pre-market. The company reported its financial results for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2021. Notably, the ride-hailing giant Uber saw its revenue spike by 72% year over year basis to $4.8 billion in Q3 2021.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rideshare Rebound: Breaking Down Uber's and Lyft's Big Q3

In 2019, a pair of financially unproven but promising rideshare companies debuted two of the largest public offerings of the decade, just two weeks apart from each other –– and they let just about everyone down. At the time, assessments of Uber's and Lyft's IPOs ranged from "modest" to outright...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Uber (UBER) Hits Adjusted Profit Target, Analysts Positive as Drivers are Returning

Uber (NYSE: UBER) reported mixed Q3 results to see its shares initially dip lower before recovering in pre-open Friday.Uber reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
TRAFFIC
editorials24.com

Uber posts operating profit but forecast lags Lyft, analyst targets By Reuters

(Reuters) -Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday reported its first profitable quarter on an adjusted basis since it launched more than a decade ago with its two most important segments, ride-hailing and restaurant delivery, both turning the corner. Company executives soothed concerns about getting drivers back on the road as the...
ECONOMY
investorsobserver.com

Should You Sell Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Stock Thursday Morning?

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has gained Thursday morning, with the stock increasing 1.49% in pre-market trading to 46.4. UBER's short-term technical score of 56 indicates that the stock has traded more bullishly over the last month than 56% of stocks on the market. In the Software - Application industry, which ranks 116 out of 146 industries, the stock ranks higher than 71% of stocks. Uber Technologies Inc has remained neutral 0.00% over the past month, closing at $47.91 on October 7. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $42.89 and as high as $48.88. UBER has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $69.24.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

6 Lyft Analysts Break Down Q3 Earnings: 'We Think Uber Should Benefit'

Lyft reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of 5 cents on revenue of $864.4 million. Both numbers beat consensus analyst estimates of a 3-cent loss and $862.7 million, respectively. Revenue was up 73% from a year ago. Related Link: eBay Stock Sinks After Q3 Earnings: 3 Analysts React To Soft International GMV.
MARKETS
investing.com

Uber Q3 Earnings Preview: Small Profit Likely Amid Cost Pressures, Legal Issues

Reports Q3 results on Thursday, Nov. 4, after the market close. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER ) is finding it hard to impress investors these days. The shares of the world’s largest ride-hailing service remain under pressure despite the company’s announcement that it’s on course to deliver its first adjusted profit when it reports after the US close today.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Lyft Stock Leaps Forward, Carrying Uber, as Ride-Sharing Makes Comeback

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Lyft Inc Class A Report stock leapt forward on Wednesday after the ride-sharing company reported third-quarter earnings that handily beat analysts’ forecasts and said it is seeing a post-pandemic return of passengers and drivers to the roads. Shares of rival Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies,...
ECONOMY
cityindex.co.uk

Uber Q3 preview: Where next for the Uber share price?

Uber will release third quarter earnings on Thursday November 4. Uber Q3 earnings preview: what to expect from the results. When will Uber become profitable? That is the key question ahead of Uber’s earnings this week. The company, which once said it may never escape the red, has pledged to turn profitable at the adjusted Ebitda level before the end of 2021.
GAS PRICE
MarketWatch

Uber is beating Lyft for both riders and drivers, analysts say

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 06, 2020 rideshare drivers demonstrate against rideshare companies Uber and Lyft during a car caravan protest in Los Angeles. - A California judge has ruled unconstitutional a 2020 referendum passed by the state's voters that lets "gig workers" be treated as contractors, reports said August 20, 2021. Labor legislation known as Proposition 22 -- heavily backed by Uber, Lyft and other app-based, on-demand services -- effectively overturned a California law requiring them to reclassify their drivers and provide employee benefits. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) By robyn beck/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images.
