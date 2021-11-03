3 Takeaways for Top Pick Uber (UBER) From Lyft's Positive Q3 Earnings Report - BofA

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has gained Thursday morning, with the stock increasing 1.49% in pre-market trading to 46.4. UBER's short-term technical score of 56 indicates that the stock has traded more bullishly over the last month than 56% of stocks on the market. In the Software - Application industry, which ranks 116 out of 146 industries, the stock ranks higher than 71% of stocks. Uber Technologies Inc has remained neutral 0.00% over the past month, closing at $47.91 on October 7. During this period of time, the stock fell as low as $42.89 and as high as $48.88. UBER has an average analyst recommendation of Strong Buy. The company has an average price target of $69.24.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO