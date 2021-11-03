CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 killed in head-on crash on Route 68 in Wallingford

By Nadine Bourne
 7 days ago

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford Police are investigating a crash that killed two people on Route 68 near Barnes Road Tuesday.

Police have identified the victims as Prabhudas Patel, 83, of Wallingford, and Stephanie Napolitano, 46, of Meriden.

Preliminary investigation revealed Patel was driving eastbound on Route 68 when he collided with Napolitano who was traveling westbound. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m.

Both Patel and Napolitano were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where they later were pronounced deceased, according to police.

Members of the Wallingford Police Traffic Division responded to the scene and are investigating. The Wallingford Fire Department also provided assistance.

Traffic was affected for several hours so police could investigate.

Police say to contact Officer Christian Evans at (203) 294-2819 with any information.

This is an active investigation. Stay up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

