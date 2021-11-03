Walk Across A Suspension Bridge On Abbot Run Trail In Pennsylvania

Even when life throws us curveballs, we can always count on one thing here in Pennsylvania: our amazing outdoors! We have no shortage of hiking trails to give us a break from the everyday grind. Fresh air, nature, and pretty scenery… can you think of a better way to enjoy a few hours or even a few days? Abbot Run Trail in Pennsylvania is the perfect hike if you’re looking for a challenge and don’t have a whole lot of time.

Abbot Run Trail runs through Trough Creek State Park, in James Creek, and it's definitely, short, sweet, and a bit of a challenge.

The trail falls under the "more difficult hiking" category, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), even though it clocks in at just .18 of a mile.

However, the short trail packs a huge punch, especially when it comes to scenery (and it boasts a suspension bridge).

The trail, in fact, begins at the suspension bridge. While the bridge can sway back and forth, you're not too far off of the ground, so it shouldn't be too much of a stomach-churning experience.

As you cross over the suspension bridge, take a moment to admire the scenery, including the creek over which the bridge passes.

You'll also pass Rainbow Falls, a breathtaking waterfall that's especially powerful after a recent rainfall. It's a picture-perfect backdrop for selfies, too.

Abbot Run Trail also leads to Balanced Rock, a huge boulder that's definitely worth a visit and some photos. You'll also enjoy sensational views all year around, but especially during the...

Fall foliage. Take extra care during the winter or after a rainfall, when the rather slim trail can get a bit slippery.

Head over to the official website of Trough Creek State Park for more information. Or, visit All Trails.

Have you ever conquered Abbot Run Trail in Pennsylvania? What'd you think? Share your experience in the comments!

