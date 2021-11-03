CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walk Across A Suspension Bridge On Abbot Run Trail In Pennsylvania

By Beth Price-Williams
 8 days ago

Even when life throws us curveballs, we can always count on one thing here in Pennsylvania: our amazing outdoors! We have no shortage of hiking trails to give us a break from the everyday grind. Fresh air, nature, and pretty scenery… can you think of a better way to enjoy a few hours or even a few days? Abbot Run Trail in Pennsylvania is the perfect hike if you’re looking for a challenge and don’t have a whole lot of time.

Abbot Run Trail runs through Trough Creek State Park, in James Creek, and it's definitely, short, sweet, and a bit of a challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4NiI_0clIgAtS00
All Trails/Nicole Shively

The trail falls under the "more difficult hiking" category, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), even though it clocks in at just .18 of a mile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvrJm_0clIgAtS00
All Trails/Steve Carlyle

However, the short trail packs a huge punch, especially when it comes to scenery (and it boasts a suspension bridge).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1Haw_0clIgAtS00
All Trails/Ben Roman

The trail, in fact, begins at the suspension bridge. While the bridge can sway back and forth, you're not too far off of the ground, so it shouldn't be too much of a stomach-churning experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8Sn6_0clIgAtS00
All Trails/Steve Carlyle

As you cross over the suspension bridge, take a moment to admire the scenery, including the creek over which the bridge passes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJJb9_0clIgAtS00
All Trails/Kris M.

You'll also pass Rainbow Falls, a breathtaking waterfall that's especially powerful after a recent rainfall. It's a picture-perfect backdrop for selfies, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1ucB_0clIgAtS00
All Trails/Kris M.

Abbot Run Trail also leads to Balanced Rock, a huge boulder that's definitely worth a visit and some photos. You'll also enjoy sensational views all year around, but especially during the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ge5va_0clIgAtS00
All Trails/David Rossbach

Fall foliage. Take extra care during the winter or after a rainfall, when the rather slim trail can get a bit slippery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUJ6e_0clIgAtS00
All Trails/Steve Carlyle

Head over to the official website of Trough Creek State Park for more information. Or, visit All Trails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0Jk9_0clIgAtS00
All Trails/Joe Murgo

Have you ever conquered Abbot Run Trail in Pennsylvania? What’d you think? Share your experience in the comments! If you’re up for a longer, even more challenging hike, set off on the Thousand Steps Trail in Pennsylvania .

The post Walk Across A Suspension Bridge On Abbot Run Trail In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State .

Community Policy