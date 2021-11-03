CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

17 Hanukkah decorations to help you celebrate this year

By Tanya Edwards
CNN
CNN
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This year is worthy of celebration, and plenty of Hanukkah decorations allow us to do just that, with the brightest lights and candles you can find and maybe even a new menorah in the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Venomous sharks found in London's Thames river

(CNN) — London's famous river is more exciting than we thought. Seahorses, eels, seals -- and venomous sharks -- have all been discovered in the Thames, the results of a "health check" have shown. A survey by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) revealed "positive news" for wildlife, and ecosystem...
ANIMALS
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Macomb Daily

American Girl releases doll outfits for Eid, Diwali, Hanukkah celebrations

This holiday season, American Girl characters Samantha, Addy and Josefina can celebrate the Christian holiday of Christmas, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah or Diwali, the festival of lights observed by Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs on Nov. 4 this year. Next year, they’ll be ready for the Muslim holiday of...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deco
Norwalk Hour

15 cool Hanukkah candle sets you can get in time for the holiday

Lighting the menorah is one of the most cherished traditions of Hanukkah. Each night during the eight-night holiday, Jewish people light menorah candles using a shamash — the helper or attendant candle. Lighting the menorah symbolizes the miracle of oil lasting for the Maccabees to light the temple lights for eight nights when there was only enough for one. (The Maccabees liberated Israel from oppressors from the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BCE.)
SHOPPING
conchovalleyhomepage.com

What to know to make homemade latkes to celebrate Hanukkah

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEXSTAR) — Hanukkah wouldn’t be complete without potato pancakes! We’ve put together a recipe you can try out this holiday season:. 1 egg, beaten (you may need another one!) 2 to 4 tablespoons flour. 1 teaspoon kosher salt or sea salt. lots of freshly ground pepper. extra-virgin olive...
RECIPES
twollow.com

Eco-friendly and natural decorations for Christmas celebration

Eco-friendliness has been one of the main decoration trends for the last 10 years. Because with the decades, the problem of excessive manufacturing and the inability to recycle the goods has risen significantly, we have to come up with something smarter even when it comes to Christmas decorations. If you want to hop on the trend and be more eco-friendly and woke, follow the checklist:
ENVIRONMENT
Las Cruces Sun-News

More than decorated skulls: What is the Day of the Dead and how is the holiday celebrated?

Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is much more than orange flowers and decorated skulls. The holiday dates back to the Aztec empire and honors the dead. Over 2,000 years ago, the Aztecs believed the spirits of their ancestors passed on to the underworld. When a loved one died, the Aztecs placed skulls on Aztec temples to honor the person and skulls still remain part of a tradition passed down over centuries.
AZTEC, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah Bush#Cor#Decoration#Usher#Target Com#Amazon Com
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amazon celebrates Alexa’s birthday with deals that will help you get a jump on holiday shopping

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For many, Alexa has become a virtual family member. We call on this cheerful assistant to help us with everything from turning on lights to finding a favorite movie. On November 6, 2021, Alexa will be turning 7. But you do not have to worry about […]
ELECTRONICS
marthastewart.com

Eight Nights of Presents Means Lots of Hanukkah Wrapping Paper—We Have You (and Your Gifts) Covered

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. According to the Hebrew calendar, Hanukkah is an eight-day celebration that begins on the 25th day in the month of Kislev. Also known as the Festival of Lights, this occasion commemorates the holiday's history; celebrants light candles on the menorah, eat latkes, and play dreidel, just to name a few traditions. Hearty meals and time spent with loved ones are highlights, too, as are the gifts exchanged each evening. Eight nights means eight gifts, and that means you're going to need a lot of wrapping paper. Ahead, we've rounded up several paper options, all of which will make your gift exchange more special. Some feature symbols associated with Hanukkah while others feature abstract designs, like marble, and unique styles, like stripes; so long as you work within the holiday's signature palette (blue, white, silver, and gold), your coverings will feel appropriately festive.
CELEBRATIONS
PopSugar

Decor Items That Will Help Refresh Your Home’s Aesthetic

If Pinterest has taught me anything, it's that you can never have too many cake stands — even if you don't like cake! You can use this marble version ($25) next to your sink to hold your dish soap and sponge, in the center of your table as part of your centerpiece, or on a bookshelf to display a candle. The options are endless.
INTERIOR DESIGN
miamilaker.com

Town Topics: The pandemic in 2020 kept may families and friends from gathering for Thanksgiving. How will you celebrate this year?

The Rev. John F. Stanton, Miami Lakes, The Church of the Epiphany Episcopal. “The pandemic isn’t keeping me from the real purpose of Thanksgiving - giving thanks to God,” Rev. John F. Stanton said. “After our 10:30 a.m. Zoom worship service at the Church of the Epiphany in Miami Lakes, I will join my grandchildren for a family turkey dinner, where we all will share our thanks for one thing and probably eat too much,” he said.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Post and Courier

6 Fall-themed books to help you celebrate National Family Literacy Month

Every evening, like clockwork, my family begins our one-year old’s bedtime routine. Dinner turns into wind-down time and then we begin our “three Bs”: bath, books, bed. Our one-year-old loves books. He prefers books to almost anything else. We let him pick out the books we read to him each night from his shelves. He has a few favorites we read multiple times each week but does rotate frequently.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
weandthecolor.com

The Art of Menorahs: 5 Contemporary Designs to Celebrate Hanukkah

In any object, contemporary design is an example of modern-day art and craftsmanship that pays tribute to traditional features, while putting a 21st Century flare that the modern-day world favors. Traditionally, Menorahs would comprise a single stem with three branches on either side. Traditionally speaking, a Hanukah Menorah has four...
LIFESTYLE
Fox News

Holiday cheer: Most popular time to decorate as Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa season approaches

With Halloween done and over with, Americans are getting ready for the holiday season with festive decorating plans. In the coming weeks, families will dress up their homes to spread holiday cheer. But, if you’re not sure when you should hang your wreaths or twinkling lights, YouGov’s updated holiday decorating survey has narrowed down the most popular time to dress up your homes.
FESTIVAL
marthastewart.com

This Year, Hanukkah Is Three Days After Thanksgiving—Here's How to Change Gears Quickly

This year, the first evening of Hanukkah falls on November 28—that's just three days after Thanksgiving. While you may still have room for the Festival of Lights' delicious sufganiyot (jelly donuts) amongst your leftover homemade pumpkin pie, there is still so much work (and prep) to do for the eight-night celebration. For those hosting Hanukkah festivities at their homes, everything from the menu to seasonal décor needs to be taken into consideration. To help, we tapped three party and lifestyle experts and asked them to explain how to smoothly transition from Thanksgiving to Hanukkah.
CELEBRATIONS
The Guardian

Tell us: how will you be celebrating Diwali this year?

This year, Diwali, the festival of lights, takes place on 4 November. Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities in the UK are expecting the experience to be different this year, now that Covid restrictions are more relaxed. We’d like to hear from people in the UK about how they are observing...
FESTIVAL
boulderjewishnews.org

Make This Year’s Hanukkah The Best Ever With PJ Library!

Fun, Family-Friendly Resources Include an Updated Hanukkah Hub, Oodles of Book Lists, Unique Activities, Delectable Recipes and Downloadables,Plus, New Podcasts for Kids. Agawam, MA (November 1, 2021) – This year, Hanukkah, the holiday of lights, runs from November 28 through December 6. PJ Library, long a leader in providing engaging ways for families to connect with Jewish life, offers a wealth of free resources including kid-friendly Hanukkah stories, printable recipes and activity ideas, book lists, as well as two new story-based podcasts that help kids learn more about the traditions behind the festival of lights.
CELEBRATIONS
CNN

CNN

724K+
Followers
112K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy