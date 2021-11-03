CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tyler Herro states his case as most irreplaceable member of Heat rotation

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 8 days ago

The cohesion at the start of the Miami Heat’s season, with the primary cogs of the rotation playing in lockstep, raises question at to whether any of those components are replaceable.

Yet the Heat did force overtime in Indiana without Kyle Lowry, pulled out a victory in Memphis without Bam Adebayo, have pushed through the minutes when Jimmy Butler has sat.

And yet, with all due respect to Markieff Morris, Dewayne Dedmon and now-sidelined Max Strus, where would the second unit’s offense be without Tyler Herro?

The irony is the one player that keyboard general managers were so quick to cast aside in offseason trade rumors well could currently stand as the most irreplaceable, if not indispensable.

“This league is becoming a skill league,” coach Erik Spoelstra said in the wake of Herro’s team-high 25-point performance in Tuesday night’s victory in Dallas. “If you’re one of the most skilled players in this league, you’re going to be extremely effective and efficient.

“He’s reading defenses, reading coverages, taking what the defense gives him. All of these things are much further along from his first two seasons.”

Herro’s 157 points off the bench are the most ever by a reserve through a team’s first seven games. The previous record was 156 points by Dallas’ Jason Terry in 2007 and the Clippers’ Michael Brooks in 1980.

But even during this scoring blitz, the No. 13 pick in the 2019 draft out of Kentucky has had to adjust. As the points have piled up, so has the defensive attention.

“It’s just been a point of emphasis for me, like pregame, just being able to lock in mentally and know the second units on these other teams are going to send guys at me to try to stop me, and send different schemes, whether it’s a blitz, a switch, whatever it is,” Herro said, with the Heat turning their attention to Thursday night’s visit by the Boston Celtics to FTX Arena.

“So just knowing the regular coverages, I’m not going to see them very often. So it’s slowing down and mentally just being prepared knowing that they’re going to throw something at me.”

Having referenced wanting to grow his game to a level that there could be comparisons to Luka Doncic and Trae Young, Herro put the full array of his offensive skills on display in Tuesday’s nationally televised game, doing it in a victory over Doncic, no less.

“The biggest strides were happening during the summer, when nobody was watching,” Spoelstra said. “People are just noticing now from a lot of work that happened behind the scenes. He really prepared and he always does.

“He has a monster work ethic, but he had a full offseason to really work on his body, to work on his skill level and you’re just talking about somebody who’s becoming one of the more skilled players in this league.”

While Herro’s role is sixth man, Spoelstra has worked the rotation to ensure Herro gets minutes with the starters. At the start of this season, that has presented a pick-your-poison scenario for defenses.

“We got a bunch of guys who are really unselfish, a bunch of guys who can go off in any quarter, whether it’s 10 to 20 points in a quarter,” Herro said. “We’ve got multiple guys that can do that. One quarter it may be me, one Jimmy. I think every quarter and every possession teams are on their heels, because they’re game planning for a lot.”

With Lowry handling the playmaking, Butler the perimeter defense, Adebayo the inside game, it has allowed Herro to exist in his comfort zone like never before.

“I mean I’m just a basketball player. I make the right play, whether it’s a shot or I set a teammate up,” he said. “My best attribute is probably scoring the ball. I can score I feel like with anyone, and just making the right play, whether it’s setting a teammate up or looking for my shot.”

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Tyler Herro finishes with 14 points in Miami win

Tyler Herro scored 14 points (5-17 Fg, 3-4 Ft, 1-6 3Pt) eight rebounds, and two assists in 27 minutes of action in the Heat's 106-93 win over the Nets on Wednesday night in Brooklyn. Fantasy Impact:. After getting out to a hot start in the Heat's first two games, Herro...
NBA
chatsports.com

Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro Pace Heat in 125-110 Win over Luka Doncic, Mavericks

The Miami Heat won their fifth straight game on Tuesday with a 125-110 win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center to move to 6-1 on the season, matching their best start in franchise history. Jimmy Butler continues to be a significant factor for the Heat early on...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
basketball-addict.com

Heat guard Tyler Herro’s revenge season off to historic start with insane stat

Since claiming that he should be in the same conversation with the likes of Luka Doncic, Ja Morant and Trae Young, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been walking the talk. Sure, he is not carrying his team like those players he mentioned–the Heat have Jimmy Butler to lead them anyway. However, it could be […] The post Heat guard Tyler Herro’s revenge season off to historic start with insane stat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
SB Nation

Tyler Herro is back to being a bucket

Tyler Herro has never lacked confidence. His rise up the basketball world started with a bet on himself: Herro reneged on his college commitment to his hometown Wisconsin Badgers for the brighter lights at Kentucky. Upon arriving in Lexington, he told the world “I’m a bucket” as he blossomed into a lottery pick. When the Heat drafted him, Herro quickly endeared himself to Jimmy Butler and proved he could be an immediate contributor.
NBA
NBA

The Four Furies: It Doesn’t Look Like Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro Are Taking Turns Because None Of Them Care Whose Turn It Is

When you hear it said out loud, the concept of Enjoying Someone Else’s Success sounds a bit like corporate gobbledygook. Some executive read some team-building book and here’s the phrase that leads off the next staff meeting. They finally greenlit In Good Company 2 and here’s the follow-up speech Topher Grace has been waiting 17 years to make.
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Can Tyler Herro Ever Become A Superstar In The NBA?

The Miami Heat are on everyone’s trendy little picks list lately. However, Tyler Herro wants to be on your mind. In October, he said that he should be placed in the same category as other players like Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant. His comment was met with some skepticism around the league.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Trae Young
Person
Jason Terry
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Kyle Lowry
basketballinsiders.com

Tyler Herro Fueling Hot Start for Heat

Heading into the season, all of the talk surrounding the Miami Heat was about their three star players. Bam Adebayo is among the favorites for the breakout player of the year. Jimmy Butler remains one of the best two-way players in the league. The acquisition of Kyle Lowry with his championship experience is supposed to put this team over the top.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Heat vet Udonis Haslem’s Tyler Herro take won’t please Luka Doncic, Trae Young

Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem agrees with Tyler Herro: the young guard should be in the same category as Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant. Herro made headlines recently when he claimed that he should be in the same conversation as those young stars in the NBA. Of course he received a wave of backlash and massive mockery for comparing himself to the trio, especially after the rather disappointing sophomore season he had.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irreplaceable#The Miami Heat#Clippers#The Boston Celtics#Ftx Arena
Miami Herald

Tyler Herro making NBA history as the Heat’s sixth man — a role he now feels ‘comfort’ in

The first two weeks of the season have gone very well for the Miami Heat. The Heat entered Wednesday with the NBA’s top defensive rating and second-best offensive rating on its way to a 6-1 record that matches the best seven-game start to a season in franchise history. Each of Miami’s victories has come by double digits, as it has outscored teams by a league-high 16.7 points per game this season.
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Tyler Herro Has The Support of NBA & Franchise Legends

Tyler Herro is off to a hot start this season, averaging 21 points per game for the Miami Heat. He has clearly elevated his game, compared to his rookie and sophomore years, while he should continue to produce at a high level for Miami. He recently made a controversial statement...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Imagine if the Heat had traded Tyler Herro?

Q: Can you imagine if they put Tyler Herro in those trades for Victor Oladipo or Kyle Lowry? He’s better than both right now. — Rich. A: Considering Victor Oladipo is recovering from May quadriceps surgery and considering that Kyle Lowry has yet to find his scoring stroke, you’re not exactly setting the highest of bars when you mention “right now.” In terms of instant offense, Tyler Herro ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Daily Herald

Herro, Lowry help Heat hold on to beat Jazz 118-115

MIAMI -- Tyler Herro scored 29 points, Kyle Lowry had his 19th triple-double and the Miami Heat held off the Utah Jazz 118-115 on Saturday night. Miami led by 19 points with 5 minutes remaining but the victory wasn't assured until Donovan Mitchell missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
NBA
ClutchPoints

5 young players better than Tyler Herro who are closer to Trae Young

Tyler Herro is one of the brightest young stars for the Miami Heat. He has broken various playoff records by a rookie, including becoming the youngest player to start a NBA Finals game. And after a disappointing sophomore season, Herro is proving himself to be one of the players that’ll usher us into the league’s future. This season, the Heat’s young star is averaging a career-high 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy