Tyler Herro states his case as most irreplaceable member of Heat rotation

The cohesion at the start of the Miami Heat’s season, with the primary cogs of the rotation playing in lockstep, raises question at to whether any of those components are replaceable.

Yet the Heat did force overtime in Indiana without Kyle Lowry, pulled out a victory in Memphis without Bam Adebayo, have pushed through the minutes when Jimmy Butler has sat.

And yet, with all due respect to Markieff Morris, Dewayne Dedmon and now-sidelined Max Strus, where would the second unit’s offense be without Tyler Herro?

The irony is the one player that keyboard general managers were so quick to cast aside in offseason trade rumors well could currently stand as the most irreplaceable, if not indispensable.

“This league is becoming a skill league,” coach Erik Spoelstra said in the wake of Herro’s team-high 25-point performance in Tuesday night’s victory in Dallas. “If you’re one of the most skilled players in this league, you’re going to be extremely effective and efficient.

“He’s reading defenses, reading coverages, taking what the defense gives him. All of these things are much further along from his first two seasons.”

Herro’s 157 points off the bench are the most ever by a reserve through a team’s first seven games. The previous record was 156 points by Dallas’ Jason Terry in 2007 and the Clippers’ Michael Brooks in 1980.

But even during this scoring blitz, the No. 13 pick in the 2019 draft out of Kentucky has had to adjust. As the points have piled up, so has the defensive attention.

“It’s just been a point of emphasis for me, like pregame, just being able to lock in mentally and know the second units on these other teams are going to send guys at me to try to stop me, and send different schemes, whether it’s a blitz, a switch, whatever it is,” Herro said, with the Heat turning their attention to Thursday night’s visit by the Boston Celtics to FTX Arena.

“So just knowing the regular coverages, I’m not going to see them very often. So it’s slowing down and mentally just being prepared knowing that they’re going to throw something at me.”

Having referenced wanting to grow his game to a level that there could be comparisons to Luka Doncic and Trae Young, Herro put the full array of his offensive skills on display in Tuesday’s nationally televised game, doing it in a victory over Doncic, no less.

“The biggest strides were happening during the summer, when nobody was watching,” Spoelstra said. “People are just noticing now from a lot of work that happened behind the scenes. He really prepared and he always does.

“He has a monster work ethic, but he had a full offseason to really work on his body, to work on his skill level and you’re just talking about somebody who’s becoming one of the more skilled players in this league.”

While Herro’s role is sixth man, Spoelstra has worked the rotation to ensure Herro gets minutes with the starters. At the start of this season, that has presented a pick-your-poison scenario for defenses.

“We got a bunch of guys who are really unselfish, a bunch of guys who can go off in any quarter, whether it’s 10 to 20 points in a quarter,” Herro said. “We’ve got multiple guys that can do that. One quarter it may be me, one Jimmy. I think every quarter and every possession teams are on their heels, because they’re game planning for a lot.”

With Lowry handling the playmaking, Butler the perimeter defense, Adebayo the inside game, it has allowed Herro to exist in his comfort zone like never before.

“I mean I’m just a basketball player. I make the right play, whether it’s a shot or I set a teammate up,” he said. “My best attribute is probably scoring the ball. I can score I feel like with anyone, and just making the right play, whether it’s setting a teammate up or looking for my shot.”