CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Please Enable JavaScript

By Jessica Lombardo
ForConstructionPros.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.forconstructionpros.com is using a security service for protection...

www.forconstructionpros.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

You sanction us again? We’ll freeze you, Lukashenko warns Europe, threatening to cut gas supply.

MOSCOW — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko opened another potential front against Europe on Thursday, threatening to choke off gas supplies amid a deepening crisis that has brought migrants surging to E.U. borders and Western leaders planning to retaliate with more sanctions. Lukashenko’s warning jolted energy markets and further suggested his...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu price prepares for 220% breakout from buy zone

Shiba Inu price consolidates above the bull flag’s upper trend line, indicating accumulation. A breakout from this sideways movement will result in an explosive uptrend to $0.00019700. If SHIB produces a lower low below $0.00003280, it will invalidate the bull flag’s bullish thesis. Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since...
STOCKS
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheConversationAU

No, people who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital

When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies. Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace. These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ForConstructionPros.com

How One Concrete Contractor Reduced Rejected Concrete Loads by 75%

Serving the San Francisco Bay Area for more than 70 years, Central Concrete Supply Co. Inc., a Northern California business unit of U.S. Concrete, invests in products, people, and technology to drive ongoing success. Central Concrete designs and delivers concrete with high early strength, low shrinkage, and superior permeability for diverse projects, from commercial enterprises to large public works projects. The firm has in-depth experience designing and delivering higher-performing concrete while significantly lowering the carbon footprint of its mixes.
CONSTRUCTION
WWLP

This upcoming change means you may need to get a new cellphone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's time for an upgrade. Or at least it could be, according to the South Dakota Public Utility Commission (PUC). The reason for this is the phasing out of 3G networks by all major mobile carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. This will be happening in 2022, and PUC Chairman Chris Nelson wants South Dakotans to be ready.
CELL PHONES
The Motley Fool

Why Dutch Bros Stock Rallied 16% at the Open Today

This newly public coffee chain reported earnings for the first time. As you'd expect, the comparisons were a bit muddy, but the growth story looks pretty interesting. Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), a coffee chain predominantly located in the western half of the United States, rose a dramatic 16% in early trading on Nov. 11. That said, by roughly 12 noon EST the stock had given back around half of that gain and was sitting with an advance of about 8%. The big news was the company's Nov. 10 earnings release after the close.
MARKETS
SlashGear

BMW trained an AI to tell you exactly when your tires are unsafe

BMW is rolling out predictive tire wear AI, promising to spot leaks much earlier and make more accurate suggestions on when you really need to replace a worn wheel. The new Digital Tyre Diagnosis system is being added to the My BMW App, though only for a select number of models and locations to begin with.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy