Please Enable JavaScript

China's satellite might have a companion. The U.S. Space Force has detected a mysterious object orbiting in parallel with China's new Shijian-21 spacecraft, according to an initial report from SpaceNews. And, since it might be moving under its own power, we're still not clear on what it is. But we...
Nov 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said on Wednesday she does not expect workers would quit if the No.1 U.S. automaker mandates COVID-19 vaccinations. "We have a great workforce. I don't see it as a walking off the job situation at all," Barra...
MOSCOW — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko opened another potential front against Europe on Thursday, threatening to choke off gas supplies amid a deepening crisis that has brought migrants surging to E.U. borders and Western leaders planning to retaliate with more sanctions. Lukashenko’s warning jolted energy markets and further suggested his...
Shiba Inu price consolidates above the bull flag’s upper trend line, indicating accumulation. A breakout from this sideways movement will result in an explosive uptrend to $0.00019700. If SHIB produces a lower low below $0.00003280, it will invalidate the bull flag’s bullish thesis. Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since...
Over the past few days, we have been covering how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal worth has been soaring along with the company's stock prices. Even as Musk enjoys his time at the top, leaving fellow space rival Jeff Bezos behind, there was an obvious question that needed answering. Where would Bill Gates be, had he not sold his shares in Microsoft?
Two German companies were exposed by German broadcaster ARD, and the Daily Welt am Sonntag to be supplying Chinese warship components were rapped by the UK. Their business was called illegal, and they should not make these components for Beijing's naval ships. Relations between China and Brussels are not perfect,...
During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies.
Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace.
These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's time for an upgrade. Or at least it could be, according to the South Dakota Public Utility Commission (PUC). The reason for this is the phasing out of 3G networks by all major mobile carriers, including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. This will be happening in 2022, and PUC Chairman Chris Nelson wants South Dakotans to be ready.
This newly public coffee chain reported earnings for the first time. As you'd expect, the comparisons were a bit muddy, but the growth story looks pretty interesting. Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), a coffee chain predominantly located in the western half of the United States, rose a dramatic 16% in early trading on Nov. 11. That said, by roughly 12 noon EST the stock had given back around half of that gain and was sitting with an advance of about 8%. The big news was the company's Nov. 10 earnings release after the close.
BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) board of management will propose raising its dividend to 0.64 euros per share this year, up from 0.60 euros in 2020, the company said on Thursday. The proposed dividend is consistent with the company policy presented at its Capital Markets Day in...
BMW is rolling out predictive tire wear AI, promising to spot leaks much earlier and make more accurate suggestions on when you really need to replace a worn wheel. The new Digital Tyre Diagnosis system is being added to the My BMW App, though only for a select number of models and locations to begin with.
