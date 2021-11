Lily Collins knows her Emily in Paris character might seem annoying, but she says there's more to her than meets the eye. (Though Sylvie might beg to differ.) The actor opened up about the responses to the show in a new interview with Nylon ahead of Emily in Paris season 2. “A lot of the qualities that Emily has, if you put them on paper, would seem so annoying. To have someone be optimistic, bright, and bubbly — it's sad to think that people would look and go, ‘That’s a lot,'" Lily told the outlet. “They’re such beautiful qualities, and the fact that she can partner that with being vulnerable and asking for help and making mistakes — she’s not infallible.”

