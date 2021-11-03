CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Firefighters Needed For Mount Laurel House Blaze

By Jon Craig
 7 days ago
It was an "all hands" outcry for firefighters in South Jersey, authorities said.

The call came in at at 9:45 a.m. about a blaze breaking out at 14 Federal Street in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, reports said.

Command said the fire was throughout the building but that they were making good progress, reports said.

There was a partial collapse of the building's side, a report said.

About 10 a.m., reports said, there still were some pockets of fire they can’t access. Command going to put a ladder pipe in service to try and extinguish them."

WCVB

Firefighters battle blaze in Roslindale home

BOSTON — Firefighters were called Friday to a fire at a home in Roslindale. The fire broke out at 9 Littledale St. shortly before 7 a.m. The flames traveled into the roof, officials said. There have been no reports of any injuries.
BOSTON, MA
