(Atlantic, Iowa) -The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce encourages you to “Get a kick start to your holiday shopping” by purchasing discounted AtlantiCash. The AtlanticCash event is available from 9-a.m. until Noon this Saturday, only, Nov. 13th. It’s presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust. AtlantiCash will be available in packs of $100 for $80, a 20% discount. Community members can purchase up to three packs. Payment must be made at time of purchase in the form of cash or check only. There is a first-come, first-purchased basis with only a limited amount of AtlantiCash available.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO