Life, for a quarterback, is much easier when his defense makes life hard on his counterpart. That was the case in Morgantown on Saturday with Spencer Sanders and Jarret Doege. The former had a nice showing in his team’s eighth win, completing 68 percent of his passes and throwing two touchdowns to one pick. But more telling than his box score numbers was the ability for OSU’s offense to coast to a win in the fourth quarter, despite scoring only 24 points. Not many OSU passers benefit from those circumstances.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO