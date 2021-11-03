'New hospitalizations are flat': Pritzker not considering lifting indoor mask mandate until COVID hospitalizations decline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- There appears to be no end in sight to the state’s indoor mask mandate.

When Illinois last ended the indoor mask requirement in June, fewer than 700 people were in hospitals with COVID-19. Right now, the number is about 1,300. Governor Pritzker said they are looking for a decline.

"We are making this decision really every day. What we are trying to evaluate is, are the hospitalizations numbers, for example, increasing, decreasing, staying the same. We want them decreasing. They are not currently, just to be clear. New hospitalizations are flat, and that is not a good sign," Pritzker said.

That said, the news is not all bad, he said.

"We are in a much better place than we were a year ago. Can you remember a year ago? This was a very, very hard time. In fact, the hardest time," Pritzker said.

The Governor stressed that when the indoor mask mandate is lifted, they will still be required in schools.

Governor Pritzker received his COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday in Chicago, and public health officials are urging anyone who is eligible to do the same.

"Vaccine boosters are here and they are free to anyone who is eligible," Pritzker said.