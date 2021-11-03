CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'New hospitalizations are flat': Pritzker not considering lifting indoor mask mandate until COVID hospitalizations decline

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nukzi_0clIYELg00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- There appears to be no end in sight to the state’s indoor mask mandate.

When Illinois last ended the indoor mask requirement in June, fewer than 700 people were in hospitals with COVID-19. Right now, the number is about 1,300. Governor Pritzker said they are looking for a decline.

"We are making this decision really every day. What we are trying to evaluate is, are the hospitalizations numbers, for example, increasing, decreasing, staying the same. We want them decreasing. They are not currently, just to be clear. New hospitalizations are flat, and that is not a good sign," Pritzker said.

That said, the news is not all bad, he said.

"We are in a much better place than we were a year ago. Can you remember a year ago? This was a very, very hard time. In fact, the hardest time," Pritzker said.

The Governor stressed that when the indoor mask mandate is lifted, they will still be required in schools.

Governor Pritzker received his COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday in Chicago, and public health officials are urging anyone who is eligible to do the same.

"Vaccine boosters are here and they are free to anyone who is eligible," Pritzker said.

Comments / 4

Frank58
8d ago

this better be a one term govemor.. does he see the writting on the wall... look at Virginia.... this will tell the story

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy