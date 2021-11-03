DeWines exposed to COVID-19 after two staffers test positive

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits Dayton mass vaccination site Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine tour a mass vaccination site at the Dayton Convention Center on April 1, 2021 (Jim Otte/Staff)

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine have cancelled all their in-person events through the weekend after they were exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

Both DeWines have tested negative for COVID and are not experiencing any symptoms, the spokesperson said. Both Mike and Fran are fully vaccinated and have already received booster shots, the spokesperson said.

>>Vax-2-School: Registration now open; drawings happen later this month

The DeWines will not attend their in-person events through Sunday and will be tested daily for COVID-19.

Fran had been scheduled to appear at three events Wednesday in central Ohio, all part of the announcement of new water infrastructure grants across the state, according to previous media releases. Mike had a scheduled in-person event Wednesday as well in Cleveland to announce a new “Opportunity Corridor.”

Additional details were not released.

©2021 Cox Media Group