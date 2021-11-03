CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

DeWines exposed to COVID-19 after two staffers test positive

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00D7y1_0clIXcND00
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits Dayton mass vaccination site Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine tour a mass vaccination site at the Dayton Convention Center on April 1, 2021 (Jim Otte/Staff)

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine have cancelled all their in-person events through the weekend after they were exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

Both DeWines have tested negative for COVID and are not experiencing any symptoms, the spokesperson said. Both Mike and Fran are fully vaccinated and have already received booster shots, the spokesperson said.

>>Vax-2-School: Registration now open; drawings happen later this month

The DeWines will not attend their in-person events through Sunday and will be tested daily for COVID-19.

Fran had been scheduled to appear at three events Wednesday in central Ohio, all part of the announcement of new water infrastructure grants across the state, according to previous media releases. Mike had a scheduled in-person event Wednesday as well in Cleveland to announce a new “Opportunity Corridor.”

Additional details were not released.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

FAA awards more than $170,000 to regional airports in southwest Ohio

Five federal grants, totaling more than $170,000, are going towards helping regional airports in southwest Ohio, including one in Greene County. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration awarded $177,000 for operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services. debt service payments and combating the spread of pathogens at the airports.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Celina City Council considers abortion ban based on similar ordinances in 2 Warren Co. communities

CELINA — After councilors in two Warren County communities approved local abortion bans, another city in the region has chosen to take up the controversial topic. Celina’s City Council is scheduled to vote this month on a proposed abortion ban within their city limits. The vote, scheduled for the council’s next meeting Nov. 22 will be the third time the council has taken up the topic for debate.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Mandates drive up vaccinations at colleges, despite leniency

Universities that adopted COVID-19 vaccine mandates this fall have seen widespread compliance even though many schools made it easy to get out of the shots by granting exemptions to nearly any student who requested one. Facing pockets of resistance and scattered lawsuits, colleges have tread carefully because forcing students to...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
WHIO Dayton

States challenge Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — A coalition of 10 states sued the federal government on Wednesday to try to block a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers, marking a new front in the resistance by Republican-led states to the pandemic policies of President Joe Biden's administration. The lawsuit...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WHIO Dayton

Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?

Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?. Yes, combined with vaccination, home test kits for COVID-19 can add a layer of safety and reassurance by providing on-the-spot results during this second year of pandemic holidays. “We will be using rapid tests to doublecheck everybody before we gather together,” says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
48K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy