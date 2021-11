The Bridge City Cardinal Marching Band, led by Director Tami Goss, will be participating in the 4A State Marching Contest after a third place finish at Area Saturday night. The Cardinals finished third behind North Lamar HS and Paris HS. Lumberton HS finished fourth and will also be making the trip. LCM was sixth with only the top five advancing. Orangefield, along with Jasper, Huffman, and Liberty, did not advance to the finals of the Area Contest.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO