Brittany Renner Compares Her PJ Washington Relationship Age Gap to Jay-Z and Beyoncé's; Denies 'Trapping' Him

Brittany Renner

Brittany Renner is once again defending her former relationship with NBA player PJ Washington.

Renner attended a basketball game at Kentucky University in 2019 when he was just 19. The couple did not go public until last this year. Washington, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, is 22. Renner is six years his senior.

In a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, the fitness model rejected claims that she had "trapped" the athlete. She blasted her critics for holding her to a major double standard.

"Please stop playing this victim narrative. If you wanted to just f---k me and say, 'Oh she's trophy p---sy I hit Brittany Renner,' that's that. Why did we have a baby?" she said of her ex.

"Our baby's name is Paul Jermaine Washington III. Does that sound like an 'oops baby?' Does that sound like someone who has been bamboozled? You asked me to move in with you. You asked me to have your child at 22-years-old. And here we are."

Renner has been called everything from a cradle snatcher to a gold digger to a "groomer."

She says there are other celebrity couples who get a pass and questions why she receives so much hate over her decision to date a younger man.

"I was I thought that was my guy," she shared. "And I don't know why it's so hard for y'all to believe that. In my mind it's crazy to me the age gap between JAY-Z and Beyoncé, the age gap between Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan -- it's crickets."

Jay-Z is 11 years older than Bey. Lori is 11 years younger than her "Black Panther" boyfriend.