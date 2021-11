Lucy Dacus preached her true feelings about vacation bible school while rocking out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. Singing “VBS” off her recently released Home Video, Dacus begins serenading the crowd as if they were children at a Christian summer camp. Way too many flashbacks crawled out from the deep parts of my brain as Dacus reminisced on the summer of ’07—befriending the preacher in a t-shirt, being told to “spread the word,” and worshipping before bed. With faux stained glass windows behind her and all musicians bearing white cloaks, Dacus tangibly furthers the aura of “VBS,” alongside the theme of reason behind both the church and her track.

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO