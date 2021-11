Ecopetrol (EC) is expected to report earnings on Nov. 9. It's now trading 2% below the 15.45 buy point from a first-stage cup without handle that it cleared earlier. Understand that buying a stock close to earnings is risky, since an EPS or sales miss could send it sharply lower. You can reduce your exposure by waiting to see how the company reports and how the market reacts. Using an options strategy during earnings season is another way to put yourself in a position to profit, while minimizing the potential downside.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO