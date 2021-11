The NCAA men’s basketball season kicks off tonight with a doubleheader on ESPN. While fans will get a chance to watch three of the nation’s top 10 teams, they will also see the impact of the transfer portal on the college basketball landscape. Kansas will start Big 12 preseason player of the year Remy Martin, who transferred from Arizona State. Meanwhile, Kentucky is expected to have three transfers on the court for tipoff against Duke: Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia). It’s not altogether unusual that five of tonight’s 20 starters at Madison Square Garden began their...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO