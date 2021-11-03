CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

13 Celebrity Thirst Tweets Needing To Be Quenched

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The women of Twitter took a bold chance to shoot their shot at some of the world's hottest celebrities. We applaud them for their courage. In case you didn't...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerard Butler
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Shawn Mendes
epicstream.com

Michelle Obama Shock: Barack’s Wife Meddles With Malia’s Relationship? Ex-FLOTUS Allegedly Urges Daughter To Wed Longtime Boyfriend Rory Farquharson

Michelle Obama is, allegedly, forcing Malia Obama to settle down with her boyfriend, Rory. Michelle Obama is a very hands-on mom, and she’s also close to her two daughters, Malia and Sasha. When the COVID-19 pandemic plagued the United States, the ex-POTUS got to spend more time with her children because they stayed at home with their parents.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kody Brown Makes Bold Move After Christine Dumps Him

Kody Brown of Sister Wives made a VERY bold move after Christine officially confirmed her decision to dump him. As we reported earlier, Christine Brown took to Instagram to issue an official statement confirming her split from Kody. She explained they had been together for nearly three decades, but she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thirst
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

'America's Got Talent' shuts down production following contestant Jonathan Goodwin's failed stunt

"America's Got Talent: Extreme" is pausing production after stuntman and contestant Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized after suffering injuries from a daredevil stunt. During Thursday's rehearsal for the "America's Got Talent" spin-off, an accident occurred while Goodwin performed his act, an "America's Got Talent" spokesperson confirmed to USA TODAY Friday. Goodwin is continuing to receive medical care after being immediately hospitalized following the accident.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Caitlyn Jenner Makes Chilling Claim About O.J. Simpson

Caitlyn Jenner made a chilling confession during Monday night's episode of Big Brother VIP in Australia. According to Daily Mail, Jenner shared that she and her former wife, Kris Jenner, knew intimate information about the infamous O.J. Simpson case that would lead them to believe the former NFL star was actually guilty of killing his wife Nicole Brown.
NFL
wkml.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

How Lauren Sánchez Made Her Millions Before Dating Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez, a television news anchor, has been in the public eye for many years and continues to do so in her work and personal life. She has anchored the television programs Good Day LA and Extra. She has earned her helicopter pilot’s license and founded her own aerial and film production company. Her beau is former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy