Technology

Geek+ and GEODIS Team Up to Optimize Warehouse Logistics with Autonomous Mobile Robots in Hong Kong

roboticstomorrow.com
 8 days ago

• Powering GEODIS to realize warehouse digitalization using advanced robotics and automation technologies. • Enabling the logistics leader to make the most of the sustained e-commerce boom and meet requirements for swift order fulfillment. Hong Kong, November 3rd, 2021 -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is pleased to announce...

www.roboticstomorrow.com

AFP

Toshiba to split business into three: report

Toshiba plans to split into three companies as early as 2023, a report said Tuesday, after a series of crises at the firm including the ouster of the board's chairman and a contentious buyout offer. In June, shareholders voted to oust the board's chairman after a series of scandals and losses, in a rare victory for activist investors in corporate Japan.
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

Geek+ Unveils Ultimate High-Density Robot Solutions at CeMAT Asia

Geek+ presents revolutionary new Goods-to-Person solution PopPick, and the multi-machine flexible high-density solution, RoboShuttle Next Gen. Shanghai, October 29th, 2021 - Geek+, a Global AMR leader, has introduced its brand new product portfolio for robot automation at CeMAT Asia. One of the highlights is the PopPick solution, best described as the future of Goods-to-Person, solving issues of efficiency and space by revolutionizing the picking station. Another highlight is the multi-machine combined high-density solution RoboShuttle Next Gen, integrating high-density tote-picking robots with the efficiency and flexibility of floor-based picking robots.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

Iron Ox Launches Grover, an All-New Autonomous Mobile Robot

Grover is not your average farmer. It can lift more than 1,000 pounds and assists in the monitoring, watering and harvesting of a wide variety of crops, from leafy greens to strawberries. Grover is a key component of Iron Ox's broader farming ecosystem, a closed-loop system that optimizes plant yield,...
ELECTRONICS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Robotics Optimize Existing Facilities

Companies are stuck with the warehouses and infrastructure they have. Very few can afford to immediately purchase new space when interest and sales pick up and there is a desire for increased production. This means working with what you have and finding ways to wring every last piece of efficiency out of the space you are currently in.
SOFTWARE
Bolivar Commercial

Global Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics Market 2021 Top Players and Growth Opportunity 2027 – Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna

Has released a report on the Global Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics Market from 2021 to 2027. A unique study technique was utilized to comprehensively analyze the global Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics market’s growth & draw conclusions regarding the industry’s future growth prospects. The in-house database contains industry data for a variety of domainsand industries. The report illustrates the detailed analysis of forecasted data, revenues, and key developments. The study also involves porter’s five forces model to identify the competitive scenario in the global Mobile Robots and Drones in Material Handling and Logistics market.
ELECTRONICS
roboticstomorrow.com

HAI ROBOTICS and Invar tie to expand global presence

The partnership will bring HAI ROBOTICS' autonomous-case handling robotics (ACR) solution to the global supply chain where Invar is more established. HAI ROBOTICS, a global leader in Autonomous Case-handling Robotics (ACR) system for warehouse fulfillment, announced partnership with the UK-based global logistics solutions engineering company Invar System in a bid to expand its global presence by delivering competitive service to the supply chain where Invar is more established in the market place.
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

Interview released with IAI ELTA Systems ahead of the Air Missile Defence Technology 2021 Conference

SMi Group reports: An interview has been released with Sponsor, ELTA, ahead of the Air Missile Defence Technology Conference, taking place in London next week. The 5th Air Missile Defence Technology Conference, taking place in London, UK, on the 17th and 18th November 2021, will provide delegates with an opportunity to hear the latest developments from senior international programme managers and learn what technologies nations are investing in, to protect from a widening array of missile and airborne threats.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
roboticstomorrow.com

The era of smart wearables: Robots won't replace logistics workers in the foreseeable future

Thread In Motion's new generation wireless hand scanner Glogi, fed by industry 5.0 tenets, is designed to adapt to warehouse workers’ needs and solve their problems effectively. Its lightweight—35grams—and ergonomic design relieves workers from the fatigue that usually comes after carrying traditional 600 grams handheld terminals during hours-long shifts, minimizing efficiency loss and the costs that come with it.
ENGINEERING
Brain Corp’s Robotic Fleet Reaches Milestone of 100 Billion Square Feet Covered Autonomously

Sees significant year-over-year growth in square feet covered across retail, airports, malls, education and hospitals. Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, today announced that its BrainOS®-powered fleet of autonomous mobile robots have officially reached 100 billion square feet of coverage. In doing so, 6.8 million hours have been given back to employees and operations managers, allowing them to focus on customer experience and other high-value tasks.
ELECTRONICS
dcvelocity.com

Logistics provider makes headway in autonomous trucking

Autonomous trucking may help logistics companies save up to 40% in transport costs, according to a joint study from researchers at Georgia Tech and Ryder System, Inc. Researchers developed an Autonomous Transfer Hub Network (ATHN) based on data from Ryder’s dedicated transportation network in the Southest to determine how a network of driverless trucks may affect the transportation and logistics provider’s operations. The proposed network is made up of a series of transfer points where level 4 autonomous trucks—which are completely driverless and primarily designed for highway use—can hand off loads to conventional trucks for the first and final miles. The team used optimization models for routing and dispatching, and evaluated the proposed autonomous network by comparing it with Ryder’s existing operations. The research team determined that an ATHN with optimization technology can reduce costs by 29% to 40% for a large network. Mike Plasencia, group director of new product strategy at Ryder, said the project is the first of its kind, using real-world data to test the potential benefits of autonomous trucking, which is still being developed by truck manufacturers, autonomous driving technology companies, and other industry stakeholders. “We wanted to generate our own thought leadership and, based on our network, [determine] how autonomous trucking would affect us,” Plasencia said. “We have been on a journey toward automation for several years. We won’t build the truck or code the autonomous driver [technology], but we wanted to focus on other services we can offer.” Cost savings, improved efficiency, and better utilization of trucks are at the top of that list, he said. The researchers estimated that about 80% of mileage across an ATHN can be automated, reducing costs associated with having drivers on board. What’s more, they found that ATHNs have the potential to reduce the percentage of miles in which a trailer is driven empty by 17%. They also found that the larger the network, the greater the savings. “After delivery, a [conventional] truck has to return home,” Plasencia explained, adding that autonomous trucks can take a load going somewhere else or run empty to its next point without the cost of paying a driver or dealing with limited hours that driver can be on the road. Ryder is working on autonomous trucking pilot programs with technology providers Embark, Gatik, TuSimple, and Waymo, and is already collaborating on the design of ATHNs with some of those companies, according to Ryder. “We’re pretty excited about [this technology],” Plasencia said. “We see the value this is bringing and recognize that we can’t wait until it’s here to get behind it.”
INDUSTRY
roboticstomorrow.com

Yantra replaces Traditional Navigation with ‘Natural Feature’ Technology from Guidance Automation, Reducing Maintenance and Manpower Expenses

Guidance Automation, an award-winning pioneer in guidance, navigation and control technologies, has partnered with Yantra, a leading manufacturer and supplier of material handling equipment in India, to upgrade their vehicle navigation options to include industry-proven ‘natural feature’ navigation. Guidance Automation, an award-winning pioneer in guidance, navigation and control technologies, has...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

AI Chipmaker Hailo Raises $136 Million

AI chipmaker Hailo raised $136 million in its latest funds round, representing one of the largest investments ever in the AI chip space. It comes amid the ongoing global chip shortage, and a surge in demand for the company's technology, which is used to power smart cities, cars and homes, and the next generation of retail. Hailo co-founder and CEO Orr Danon joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
RETAIL
roboticstomorrow.com

Supply Chain Issues Create Opportunities for U.S. Encoder Manufacturer

Carlsbad, CA - Extensive slowdowns all along the supply chain are keeping electronics manufacturers from buying the components they need, when they need them, suggesting broader problems across the economy. However, for SMAC, a little encoder manufacturing group in Derry, New Hampshire, the crisis has led to record sales numbers in 2021.
ECONOMY
roboticstomorrow.com

Geek+ Wins the Supply Chain Excellence Innovation Award 2021

London, November 9th, 2021 - Geek+, a global AMR leader, is proud to announce that it has won the Supply Chain Excellence Innovation Award 2021 for its robotic sorting solution together with Asda Logistics Services (ALS) and AMH Material Handling. Articles. The Supply Chain Excellence Awards rewards companies that excel...
BUSINESS
AFP

DoorDash takes aim at Europe with purchase of Wolt

DoorDash has added Europe to its menu with the purchase of Finland-based food delivery firm Wolt in an all-stock deal valued at $8.1 billion, the company announced Tuesday. San Francisco-based DoorDash's shares surged more than 19 percent, topping $229, in after-market trades following the announcement.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Standard AI acquires ThirdEye and teams up to bolster autonomous checkout tech

San Francisco-headquartered Standard AI, a startup providing autonomous checkout technology for the retail industry, today announced it has completed the acquisition and hiring of the London-based computer vision startup ThirdEye Labs. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 2017, Standard enables retailers to set up a cashier-free...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
roboticstomorrow.com

COMAU PARTICIPATES AT THE 30TH ANNUAL AUTOMATION FAIR® EVENT IN HOUSTON WITH INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS AND A PREVIEW OF ITS LATEST INNOVATION FOR SENSITIVE ENVIRONMENTS

• The collaboration with Rockwell Automation facilitates easier design, deployment, and management of industrial robot applications ● A fully integrated Pick & Place cell featuring the Rebel-S SCARA robot run by Rockwell’s iTRAK® intelligent track system will be at the Products and Technologies booth, number 2313 ● Exclusive preview of the new Racer-5 SENSITIVE ENVIRONMENTS expressly designed for harsh and low contamination settings ● MATE-XT ruggedized yet lightweight wearable robotic exoskeleton for indoor and outdoor use.
BUSINESS
roboticstomorrow.com

Trends in Industrial Robotics to Watch in 2022

Over the last decades, robots have transformed from expensive industrial exhibition pieces--in 1966, GM’s Unimate played golf and poured a beer on the Johnny Carson show--into everyday workhorses. We’ve seen increasing adoption by diverse industries, from life sciences to electronics, to food and consumer goods manufacturing. This is primarily owing to new dexterity, better machine vision, as well as wider robotics availability. In fact, according to statistics from the Robotic Industries Association (RIA), Q4 2020 marked the first time non-automotive orders exceeded those by automotive vendors.
ENGINEERING
roboticstomorrow.com

FANUC Introduces New Compact LR-10iA/10 Robot - Ideal for Machine Tending and Warehousing/Logistics Applications

Lightweight and powerful new robot mounts easily to a mobile platform to maximize flexibility in the workspace. FANUC America, the leading supplier of CNCs, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs has introduced the new LR-10iA/10 robot designed for machine tending and a variety of picking applications found in the warehousing and logistics markets.
ELECTRONICS

