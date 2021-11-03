CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Here’s how to talk to teens and tweens about the ongoing pandemic

newfolks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we continue to battle the current health pandemic, many parents find themselves struggling with how to talk to their teens and tweens about the coronavirus. Thanks to smartphones and almost constant online connectivity, teens and tweens are inundated with information, misinformation, and opinions. Having an open dialogue with their older...

www.newfolks.com

Comments / 0

Related
playgroundmagazine.com

How To Talk To Your Kids About Scary Things

Simple strategies to put the monster under the bed — and other fears — into perspective. From Halloween-themed movies to haunted house attractions to the frightening persistence of Covid-19, fall is filled with things that can scare kids. As parents, it’s easy to write off certain things as silly or not a big deal, but it’s important to remember that to children, even trivial fears can sometimes feel paralyzing. The best way to help little ones overcome these intense emotions is through open, honest dialogue.
KIDS
9&10 News

Wellness Wednesday: How to Talk to Kids About Cancer

Nearly everyone has ties to someone who has – or has had cancer. Cancer can take over a family’s lives in a blink of an eye and when you’re dealing with such horrible news, it’s hard to. communicate this with others, especially our children. Reena B. Patel (LEP, BCBA) renowned...
CANCER
Kiplinger

How to Talk About Money With Your Children

What's up, everybody? This is Brandon Copeland, AKA Professor Cope. And you are now tuned in to another very special … very, very, very special … very, very, very special episode of Cope'ing With Money. On this episode of Cope'ing With Money, it is time for us to stop beating...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tween#Emotion#Pandemic#Tech
13 ON YOUR SIDE

How to talk to kids about the COVID-19 shot

As millions of children as young as five are now able to get the COVID vaccine, we know it's not always easy explaining to kids why it's time for another shot. We're ON YOUR SIDE with ways to make that conversation just a bit easier. We talked to local psychologist...
KIDS
newfolks.com

5 important changes that parents should expect to happen to their tween

There’s nothing more exciting and rewarding for parents than watching their children as they grow up. Each new milestone achieved, skill mastered, and personality trait revealed is something for parents to marvel at, but as children grow up, those changes can also be a bit overwhelming and unexpected. Before kids reach the ever-exciting and sometimes scary teenage years, they must first transition through the tween years, that period of development for kids between the ages of 9 and 12. How tweens change, however, differs from kid to kid. Tween years changes are abundant, but also diverse.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
abc17news.com

Revitalizing your exhausted tweens and teens, post-quarantine

After three long pandemic semesters, most parents are so happy for their tweens, teens and young adults to finally be back in school full time, with some inside-the-building face masks one of the few trappings of the pandemic remaining in their daily lives. Class is, by and large, in session...
KIDS
newfolks.com

7 common pitfalls to avoid when parenting your teen or tween

Is your home a cacophony of huffing, heavy sighs, and slamming doors? If so, you are probably the parent of a tween or teen. Teenage appreciation can be challenging. Tweens and teens are notorious for rolling their eyes and being too cool to hang out with their parents. After all, they’re at an age where they’re expressing their independence, which is a good thing. However, you’ll want to stick to your guns to avoid falling into common teen parenting pitfalls. Here’s how you can avoid doing just that.
KIDS
HuffingtonPost

Here's Why I Proudly Overexplain Just About Everything To My Teen Daughter

“Do you know what a GPA is and how it works?” I asked my tween daughter a couple of years ago. “I think so,” she said. Instead of taking her word for it I launched into a lengthy explanation that included what GPA stands for, how it averages out, and how just one grade can affect it. “OK, I get it,” she told me, her right hand held up like a stop sign.
KIDS
usf.edu

Magic Johnson talks to teens about mental health in Tallahassee

During an event in Florida’s Old Capitol, the hoops legend asked a group of high school athletes to talk about pressures they face and told them,"What’s important is to know that there are resources to help,”. Basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson joined health care executives and the secretary of the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
newfolks.com

6 effective remedies for night terrors in toddlers you should try

It’s heartbreaking to have your toddler wake up afraid, so it’s natural for you to wonder what causes night terrors in toddlers. You might even be scrolling around online looking for tips and tricks for how to stop them. It’s important to consult your pediatrician, but there are some home remedies for night terrors in toddlers that can help in the meantime.
KIDS
vpr.org

Kids Feel Pandemic Stress Too. Here's How To Help Them Thrive

As the pandemic continues, children are still mostly at home. Summer activities are canceled or up in the air, and many children are suffering confusion and stress. Parents may be stressed themselves, but there are ways to help kids feel better.
KIDS
foxla.com

Local nonprofit Shero's Rise helps girls build self-esteem amid ongoing pandemic

LOS ANGELES - It has always been a rite of passage for girls-- overcoming conflicting images while trying to develop healthy self-esteem and good character. For some girls, it has become more difficult while isolated in a pandemic. Now, a group of mothers and daughters decided to do something about it! They bonded and built a tight sisterhood—called Shero's Rise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newfolks.com

Should you be worried if your toddler bangs their head? Here’s when to be concerned

When a toddler is found banging their head on a surface, it is understood that most parents are genuinely concerned and bothered by the action. Anytime a child engages in peculiar activities or acts out in new or strange ways, parents worth their salt will be curious as to why. Naturally, parents become very worried about such behaviors and reach out for resources and support from others when their little ones exhibit potentially dangerous actions. If you find yourself banging your head with worry and asking, “Why does my toddler hit his head?”, it’s only natural to be worried.
KIDS
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy