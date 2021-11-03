Slipknot Forced to Stop Concert After Fans Start Massive Bonfire

It's Halloween weekend in North Texas, and what a weekend it will be. Half of this week's best concerts take place on Devil's Night, and there is a lot to choose from. If you're looking for a big, loud metal show, Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow in Fair Park is your place to be. If you like metal, but want more of a local feel and a costume contest, head to Reno's in Deep Ellum. Feeling nostalgic for some North Texas acts from yesteryear? The Arlington Backyard will be hosting three of your favorites. If you want to just chill while the chaos goes on around you, Crumb is playing at The Studio at The Factory. Up in Denton, A Giant Dog headlines a lineup of five bands known to tear down the house with every performance. Decisions, decisions, decisions. Of course, there is much else going the rest of this concert week. We haven't even gotten to The Hives, Midlake, The Rolling Stones or the rest.

