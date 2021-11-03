CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Slipknot Forced to Stop Concert After Fans Start Massive Bonfire

By Graham Hartmann
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Slipknot’s concert in Phoenix, Arizona, last night (Nov. 2) was paused for roughly 30 minutes so a large fire in the crowd could be extinguished. The bonfire at the back of the crowd, which was lit on the lawn of the...

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Fans set fire to lawn during Slipknot concert in Phoenix

PHOENIX — There was a reason Tuesday night’s Slipknot concert in Phoenix was hot. The heavy metal band’s performance at Ak-Chin Pavilion was stopped for nearly 30 minutes after fans allegedly set fire to a stack of lawn chairs and formed a circle pit around the blaze, The Arizona Republic reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
wirx.com

Bonfire erupts amid crowd during Slipknot show in Phoenix

When Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor sings “I challenge you to all out life,” this probably isn’t what he meant. During the Knot’s show in Phoenix Tuesday, a large bonfire erupted in the crowd during their performance of the song “All Out Life.” Footage taken by an attendee and posted to YouTube shows fans cheering around the blaze and throwing chairs towards it, all while Slipknot performs in the background.
PHOENIX, AZ
metalinsider.net

Slipknot fans be cray cray in Arizona

On November 2nd, Slipknot performed at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Arizona as part of their Knotfest Roadshow. During their performance fans began burning lounge chairs in the pit. They cultivated the fire until it grew to approximately 12 feet high. Fans created a circle pit around the fire as Slipknot performed “All Out Life.” The blaze was captured by several attendees and posted to social media.
ARIZONA STATE
Houston Press

Slipknot Binds Its Fans Together

On a crisp autumn evening kicking off a Halloween weekend, what could be more perfect than a Slipknot concert?. As fate would have it, the planets aligned, and Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow 2021 rolled into the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Friday night, with the masked musicians headlining a bill that also included Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
News-Herald.net

Firefighters Snuff out bonfire in crowd at Slipknot gig

Slipknot had to pause their performance after fans built a bonfire in the middle of a mosh pit. Firefighters had to literally 'Snuff' out the blaze at Corey Taylor and co's Phoenix gig at the Ak-Chin Pavilion ​as part of their Knotfest Roadshow run on Tuesday (02.11.21), while they were performing 'All Out Life'.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Phoenix Fire Department Launches Investigation Into Cause Of SLIPKNOT Concert Fire

The Phoenix Fire Department has launched an investigation into the bonfire that was started in the mosh pit at SLIPKNOT's concert in the city Tuesday night (November 2). The band was performing at the Ak-Chin Pavilion as part of SLIPKNOT's "Knotfest Roadshow" when attendees set fire to a stack of lawn chairs, with the scene captured in various social media posts from fans who attended the concert. As a result, SLIPKNOT's performance was stopped for roughly 30 minutes in order to allow the fire department to put out the blaze. Due to the delay, SLIPKNOT was reportedly forced to drop "Duality" and "Spit It Out" from its set.
PHOENIX, AZ
1029thebuzz.com

Slipknot Cuts Show Short Due To Bonfire (VIDEO)

The now infamous festival went down in infamy due to the events that happened during Limp Bizkit’s set (there’s a documentary about the whole thing on HBO). After the festival, both Limp Bizkit and Woodstock had to navigate the media laden fallout of the events that took place that night, mostly based around the massive bonfires.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonfire#Setlist Fm
loudersound.com

Jay Weinberg's dog isn't a fan of his new Slipknot mask

Recently, at Los Angeles' Knotfest on November 5, Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg unveiled his new mask. If you haven't already seen it, the ghoulish face looks like something that you'd come across in a nightmare following an evening gouging on extra mature cheese. It's probably not surprising then, that Weinberg's dog Papaya, hasn't taken much of a liking to it either.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Dallas Observer

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Slipknot, A Giant Dog, The Rolling Stones and More

It's Halloween weekend in North Texas, and what a weekend it will be. Half of this week's best concerts take place on Devil's Night, and there is a lot to choose from. If you're looking for a big, loud metal show, Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow in Fair Park is your place to be. If you like metal, but want more of a local feel and a costume contest, head to Reno's in Deep Ellum. Feeling nostalgic for some North Texas acts from yesteryear? The Arlington Backyard will be hosting three of your favorites. If you want to just chill while the chaos goes on around you, Crumb is playing at The Studio at The Factory. Up in Denton, A Giant Dog headlines a lineup of five bands known to tear down the house with every performance. Decisions, decisions, decisions. Of course, there is much else going the rest of this concert week. We haven't even gotten to The Hives, Midlake, The Rolling Stones or the rest.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Fans React to New Slipknot Song ‘The Chapeltown Rag’

New music from Slipknot is finally here. In early October, frontman Corey Taylor said that the band was "finishing up some music... (and) don't be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new." Slipknot has been touring on the Knotfest Roadshow, which wraps today (Nov. 5)...
ROCK MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy