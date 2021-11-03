CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roll up your sleeves: Kids' turn arrives for COVID-19 shots

By LINDSEY TANNER
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugs with friends. Birthday parties indoors. Pillow fights. Schoolchildren who got their first COVID-19 shots Wednesday said these are the pleasures they look forward to as the U.S. enters a major new phase in fighting the pandemic. Health officials hailed shots for kids aged 5 to 11 as a...

fox5atlanta.com

First Georgia kids roll up sleeves for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Atlanta - At Children's Medical Group in Decatur, Georgia, the first day of the children's COVID-19 vaccine rollout began early Wednesday with shot preps and phone calls from parents. Pediatrician Jennifer Shu says her practice has already scheduled more than 500 vaccines for next week and between 100 to 200...
DECATUR, GA
FOX8 News

A ‘delta-plus’ variant has been found in labs – including in North Carolina – and it’s being watched

(WGHP) – Just when you think aggressive vaccination has helped to quell the virulent delta variant strain of COVID-19 that surged across the world last summer, you may be hearing that the “delta-plus” variant has been found in North Carolina. Dr. Zack Moore, an epidemiologist for the state, said there actually are 40 subvariants of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

For some reason, the GOP wants to talk about how bad the pandemic was in Florida this summer

There’s an adage in journalism that goes something like this. A dog biting a man is not news; it happens all the time. A man biting a dog, though? Run it. One can imagine a rarer occasion, one in which a guy who had been going around biting dogs for months on end himself gets bitten by a dog. Still not that newsy, but, regardless, any news coverage is going to be less about the dog biting him than about all the dogs he’d bitten.
FLORIDA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

A Guide to Pfizer/BioNTech’s Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids 5-11

As with its adult vaccine, Pfizer/BioNTech was the first to cross the finish line and offer a Food and Drug Administration-authorized COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 through 11. Here, we describe how it’s different from its grown-up cousin and what experts are saying about who should get it. Quick Summary Vaccine name: BNT162b2 Design type: mRNA Dose number: 2 doses of 10 micrograms of […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
