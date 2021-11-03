Mid-century politics in the Little Rock metro

For our November print issue, we asked local experts to gaze into the crystal ball to predict what life in the Little Rock metro area will be like in 2050. Those who study American political history think a good deal about periods of realignment: those moments when significant and durable shifts...
In 1974, the Arkansas Times surveyed regional planners to get a picture of Little Rock 26 years down the line, in 1990. Among the predictions: Little Rock’s population would reach 500,000, 75% of all new construction would be apartments and other multifamily units, and the Metrocentre Mall would revitalize downtown. “Freeways do not divide the city racially,” one planning official said in the course of discussing a massive expansion of expressways and freeways through North Little Rock and Little Rock, which thankfully never materialized.
For our November print issue, we asked local experts to gaze into the crystal ball to predict what life in the Little Rock metro area will be like in 2050. A host of hopeful predictions. Little Rock’s population will reach 350,000. We’ll have elevated rail transit from East Little Rock...
More evidence that the lieutenant governor of Arkansas has spare time from public duties:. Drury University in Springfield, Mo., announced this week that Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who’s running for attorney general in 2022, will teach two classes at Drury next year. A news release said Griffin will teach a...
KUAR reports progress on statues of civil rights leader Daisy Bates and music-making Johnny Cash for display in the U.S. Capitol, replacing figures from Arkansas’s distant past. Two state committees have approved scale models of the statues, KUAR reported. They must be approved by the architect’s office of the U.S....
This story was co-published with The Daily Memphian. The Arkansas Department of Transportation on Thursday confirmed the retirement of two senior bridge inspection engineers soon after releasing new information about the near-catastrophic crack found earlier this year on the I-40 bridge linking Memphis and Arkansas. Mike Hill, who ran ArDOT’s...
314 Action Fund, a political group that works to elect scientists to public office and advocates action on issues such as climate change and health, has endorsed nuclear engineer Chris Jones in his Democratic race for Arkansas governor. The group says it will spend $50 million nationwide in 2022 in...
Little Rock’s breakfast game is about to get bigger and badder. Big Bad Breakfast — founded in Oxford in 2008 by chef and author John Currence, a New Orleans native and James Beard award winner — has become a staple in Oxford and beyond, known for its high-end, decadent breakfast fare. Arkansas Times editor Lindsey Millar visited the Oxford location on a road trip with his wife this past summer and considered his breakfast there the highlight of the trip. Millar ordered the Creole omelette, which he said was “impossibly fluffy and filled with ‘all of the chef’s favorite ingredients’: shrimp, andouille sausage, onions, tomatoes and cheddar and topped with tomato gravy and green onions.” The ingredients and execution, he said, “were just about flawless.”
Marion Burton, former pilot and chief of staff to Governor Winthrop Rockefeller and the only surviving original trustee of his estate, has given $1 million to the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute based at the former governor’s home on Petit Jean Mountain. The non-profit institute, supported by an endowment managed by the...
Wendell Griffen, the circuit judge and Baptist pastor, shares a letter to his church flock about his response to meetings set in Little Rock today about bringing evangelist Will Graham, grandson of Billy Graham, to Central Arkansas. No thanks, says Griffen. He writes:. We routinely receive mail at New Millennium...
Sycamores, oaks, tulip poplars, black gum trees and planting supplies are headed to 12 public schools in Arkansas, thanks to a program called STOP (Shade Trees on Playgrounds) from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. We talked with Krissy Kimbro, Urban & Community Forestry Coordinator at the agriculture department, about the program and its scope.
Admire a local folk artist “who actively preserves and advances his or her craft through community outreach or educating others?” Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations until Dec. 20 for the Arkansas Living Treasure award. Parameters: someone who works in folk or traditional craft, like “traditional songwriting, traditional folk dancing,...
Much has been written about Arkansas-made beer. We know all the brewers, and we understand the basic process of making ales and lagers. The explosive growth of the state’s beer industry has been well documented, and its people are constantly celebrated. Yet, distilled spirits made in Arkansas are still a...
The universal symbol for libraries is typically an open book. And I understand why, but libraries are so much more than books. When I think of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), the imagery from this old Coca-Cola commercial called “Hilltop” (with the song “I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing”) immediately comes to mind. I realize I’m dating myself here, but for those unfamiliar with this ’70s ad, it featured young people of various ethnicities and backgrounds coming together on the top of a hill with the hope of creating a more connected and better world. And that’s the way I see CALS — as a symbol, hub or conduit of hope. Libraries don’t just connect people to books and information; they provide access to resources, services and spaces that help enable people to develop and evolve into their best selves.
The battle for a casino license in Pope County ain’t over until it’s over. The Arkansas Supreme Court mandate has been issued in the case that decided that the Cherokee Nation, not the Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi, was the only legitimate applicant for a license to operate a casino in Pope County under a 2018 constitutional amendment expanding gambling in Arkansas.
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has been awarded a federal grant worth more than $581,000 from the U.S. Department of Education. The money will help pay child care expenses for low-income students to help them complete their college education. “The child care support provided by this grant will...
We’ve explained before the needs that lead the Central Arkansas Library System to ask for its first small property tax increase in 14 years. Now’s the time to say yes for one of the county’s premier institutions, an enterprise about much more than books, including history, innovation, community gathering facilities and even loans of tools.
Dennis Rainey, through his attorney, entered a plea of not guilty in Circuit Court this morning to a charge of felony criminal mischief by doing more than $25,000 damage in cutting trees on Central Arkansas Water property to improve the view from his hilltop home overlooking Lake Maumelle. A status...
Little Rock Police Officer David Mattox, whose firing by Chief Keith Humphrey was overturned last week by the Little Rock Civil Service Commission, resigned from the force yesterday. He has accepted a job with another police agency in Central Arkansas, his attorney, Robert Newcomb, said. Newcomb wasn’t ready to reveal...
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans led the race by Republicans in multiple courts to win a temporary stay of the OSHA rule to require vaccinations or regular COVID testing for employees of businesses with 100 or more employees. The government will have a chance to respond...
Comments / 0