CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Times

Mid-century politics in the Little Rock metro

By Jay Barth
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For our November print issue, we asked local experts to gaze into the crystal ball to predict what life in the Little Rock metro area will be like in 2050. Those who study American political history think a good deal about periods of realignment: those moments when significant and durable shifts...

arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Times

Little Rock 2050

In 1974, the Arkansas Times surveyed regional planners to get a picture of Little Rock 26 years down the line, in 1990. Among the predictions: Little Rock’s population would reach 500,000, 75% of all new construction would be apartments and other multifamily units, and the Metrocentre Mall would revitalize downtown. “Freeways do not divide the city racially,” one planning official said in the course of discussing a massive expansion of expressways and freeways through North Little Rock and Little Rock, which thankfully never materialized.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

More LR 2050 predictions

For our November print issue, we asked local experts to gaze into the crystal ball to predict what life in the Little Rock metro area will be like in 2050. A host of hopeful predictions. Little Rock’s population will reach 350,000. We’ll have elevated rail transit from East Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Politics#The Little Rock#Political Polarization
Arkansas Times

Two senior Arkansas bridge inspection engineers out after release of long-awaited I-40 reports

This story was co-published with The Daily Memphian. The Arkansas Department of Transportation on Thursday confirmed the retirement of two senior bridge inspection engineers soon after releasing new information about the near-catastrophic crack found earlier this year on the I-40 bridge linking Memphis and Arkansas. Mike Hill, who ran ArDOT’s...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

Big Bad Breakfast coming to West Little Rock in early 2022

Little Rock’s breakfast game is about to get bigger and badder. Big Bad Breakfast — founded in Oxford in 2008 by chef and author John Currence, a New Orleans native and James Beard award winner — has become a staple in Oxford and beyond, known for its high-end, decadent breakfast fare. Arkansas Times editor Lindsey Millar visited the Oxford location on a road trip with his wife this past summer and considered his breakfast there the highlight of the trip. Millar ordered the Creole omelette, which he said was “impossibly fluffy and filled with ‘all of the chef’s favorite ingredients’: shrimp, andouille sausage, onions, tomatoes and cheddar and topped with tomato gravy and green onions.” The ingredients and execution, he said, “were just about flawless.”
Arkansas Times

Marion Burton gives $1 million to Winthrop Rockefeller Institute

Marion Burton, former pilot and chief of staff to Governor Winthrop Rockefeller and the only surviving original trustee of his estate, has given $1 million to the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute based at the former governor’s home on Petit Jean Mountain. The non-profit institute, supported by an endowment managed by the...
CHARITIES
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Forestry Division awards shade trees to school playgrounds in ten counties

Sycamores, oaks, tulip poplars, black gum trees and planting supplies are headed to 12 public schools in Arkansas, thanks to a program called STOP (Shade Trees on Playgrounds) from the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division. We talked with Krissy Kimbro, Urban & Community Forestry Coordinator at the agriculture department, about the program and its scope.
POLITICS
Arkansas Times

Nominations open for the annual Arkansas Living Treasure Award

Admire a local folk artist “who actively preserves and advances his or her craft through community outreach or educating others?” Arkansas Arts Council is accepting nominations until Dec. 20 for the Arkansas Living Treasure award. Parameters: someone who works in folk or traditional craft, like “traditional songwriting, traditional folk dancing,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

A survey of Arkansas’s distilleries

Much has been written about Arkansas-made beer. We know all the brewers, and we understand the basic process of making ales and lagers. The explosive growth of the state’s beer industry has been well documented, and its people are constantly celebrated. Yet, distilled spirits made in Arkansas are still a...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

A vote for the Central Arkansas Library System is a vote for more than books

The universal symbol for libraries is typically an open book. And I understand why, but libraries are so much more than books. When I think of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), the imagery from this old Coca-Cola commercial called “Hilltop” (with the song “I’d Like To Teach The World To Sing”) immediately comes to mind. I realize I’m dating myself here, but for those unfamiliar with this ’70s ad, it featured young people of various ethnicities and backgrounds coming together on the top of a hill with the hope of creating a more connected and better world. And that’s the way I see CALS — as a symbol, hub or conduit of hope. Libraries don’t just connect people to books and information; they provide access to resources, services and spaces that help enable people to develop and evolve into their best selves.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

UPDATE: The Pope County casino circus plays on

The battle for a casino license in Pope County ain’t over until it’s over. The Arkansas Supreme Court mandate has been issued in the case that decided that the Cherokee Nation, not the Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi, was the only legitimate applicant for a license to operate a casino in Pope County under a 2018 constitutional amendment expanding gambling in Arkansas.
POPE COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

 https://arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy