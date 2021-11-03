What's Next: Activision Changes Arbitration Approach + Judge Allows Tabs3 Makers to Assist Avenatti Prosecutors + Virtual Classroom Hack Leads to Lawsuit

When it comes to capturing and using emoji as evidence, this type of data presents a particularly unique set of challenges, both technical and interpretive. Over the last 19 months, ever since the pandemic confined many of us to our homes, we’ve found new ways to communicate and build rapport online—including through small but mighty symbols like the emoji. They have given us a new means of expression during a time when distributed workforces are more the norm, helping us nurture relationships and create meaning from sentiment shared online. Emoji have been proven to foster more effective collaboration, build culture, and improve productivity.

