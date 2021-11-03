CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

What's Next: Activision Changes Arbitration Approach + Judge Allows Tabs3 Makers to Assist Avenatti Prosecutors + Virtual Classroom Hack Leads to Lawsuit

By Meghann M. Cuniff
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome‌ ‌back‌ ‌to ‌another‌ ‌edition ‌of‌ ‌‌What’s‌ ‌Next‌, where we bring you the...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Destructoid

Activision Blizzard drops required arbitration, CEO to take pay cut

CEO Bobby Kotick will take a pay cut until the board determines it’s achieved its outlined goals. Today, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick outlined the company’s goals in moving forward, amid several investigations into its workplace culture. In an email to employees that’s been shared on the Activision Blizzard site,...
BUSINESS
Times Daily

California judge rules for opioid makers in damages lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California judge has ruled for top drug manufacturers as local governments seek billions of dollars to cover their costs from the nation’s opioid epidemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration#Hack#Activision Blizzard#Virtual Classroom
rockpapershotgun.com

Activision Blizzard CEO commits to waiving forced arbitration, and a temporary paycut

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has detailed plans for the company to rebuild itself following numerous legal cases and protests over alleged harrassment, discrimination, and retaliation at the company. Key points include a policy of zero-tolerance for harassment and an end to forced abitration in claims of sexual harrassment and discrimination. An employee group call this "a huge win". And Kotick himself has volunteered to take a huge pay cut until they achieve their stated goals.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Lyft Promotes Longtime Company Litigator Lindsay Llewellyn to General Counsel

Llewellyn is a longtime litigator at Lyft and most recently was associate general counsel. She replaces Kristin Sverchek, who will become Lyft's first-ever president of business affairs. Earlier this year, Llewellyn was interim general counsel while Sverchek was on parental leave. Ride-share giant Lyft announced Wednesday the promotion of longtime...
BUSINESS
Law.com

How Some State Bars Are Aligning Long-Term Remote Lawyering With Ethical Obligations

More lawyers are eyeing remote working as a long-term option beyond the pandemic. But how does one leverage that flexibility and still abide by professional ethics?. During the virtual MyCase Customer Conference’s “The Mobile Lawyer: The Ethics of Working Remotely” webinar presented Tuesday, MyCase legal technology evangelist Nicole “Niki” Black highlighted a few recently issued tech competencies, communication security and unauthorized practice of law opinions issued by state bars to assist lawyers’ increasing use of technology.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Video Games
News Break
Politics
Law.com

Biotech Investor Accuses Laguna Beach Attorneys of Exposing Trade Secrets, Negotiating Self-Serving Deal in Legal Malpractice Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Ellenoff Grossman & Schole filed a complaint for legal malpractice Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Qatar-based Trivalley Trading & Contracting and Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani. The suit targets intellectual property attorneys Levin & Dicterow for allegedly accepting a corporate case with no prior experience, constantly demanding higher fees and failing to meet discovery deadlines. The legal firm is also accused of joining opposing forces once it withdrew as the plaintiffs’ counsel in the underlying litigation, exposing the plaintiffs’ trade secrets in the process. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:21-cv-01857, Trivalley Doha Qatar et al v. William Levin et al.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Law.com

In-House Counsel 'Stand Shoulder to Shoulder With the Best Practitioners in Private Practice,' Says GC of a Multinational Company

Malcolm Haack, general counsel at the Australia-headquartered chemicals company Orica, says the skill level of in-house lawyers has evolved significantly in the 25 years he’s practiced law, and the general perception that corporate counsel are the poor cousins to lawyers in private practice is no longer valid. In fact, Haack,...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Pomerantz Hits Webinar Platform On24 With Securities Suit Following IPO

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court against tech company On24 Inc. and its top officer. The lawsuit, related to On24′s February 2021 IPO, alleges that the offering documents contained misleading or false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-08744, Goemer et al. v. On24, Inc. et al.
LAW
CBS San Francisco

Judge Rules For Opioid Makers In $50 Billion Lawsuit Joined By Oakland, Santa Clara, County

OAKLAND (AP) – A California judge has ruled for top drug manufacturers as local governments seek billions of dollars to cover their costs from the nation’s opioid epidemic. Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling Monday that said the governments hadn’t proven the pharmaceutical companies used deceptive marketing to increase unnecessary opioid prescriptions and create a public nuisance. “There is simply no evidence to show that the rise in prescriptions was not the result of the medically appropriate provision of pain medications to patients in need,” Wilson wrote in a ruling of more than 40 pages. “Any adverse downstream...
OAKLAND, CA
kduz.com

Judge changes course, allows video coverage of Potter trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Live video coverage will be allowed in the trial of a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright. The judge overseeing the case reversed herself Tuesday, citing the state of the pandemic. Judge Regina Chu had ruled in August against recording or livestreaming Kim Potter’s trial, which starts Nov. 30.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Emoji as Evidence: How These Tiny Expressions Are Affecting Legal Practice

When it comes to capturing and using emoji as evidence, this type of data presents a particularly unique set of challenges, both technical and interpretive. Over the last 19 months, ever since the pandemic confined many of us to our homes, we’ve found new ways to communicate and build rapport online—including through small but mighty symbols like the emoji. They have given us a new means of expression during a time when distributed workforces are more the norm, helping us nurture relationships and create meaning from sentiment shared online. Emoji have been proven to foster more effective collaboration, build culture, and improve productivity.
INTERNET
Law.com

McNees Hires Away Rival's Marketing VP as 1st Chief Practice Officer

Jenna Wagner left her marketing leadership position at Saxton & Stump in September to join McNees Wallace & Nurick as its first chief practice officer. Her responsibilities run the gamut from talent acquisition to promoting the firm in its existing markets. Just this year, McNees Wallace has grown its head...
BUSINESS
Law.com

DOJ Sues Uber Over 'Wait Time' Fees for Individuals With Disabilities

The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc., on Wednesday, for allegedly charging "wait time" fees for disabled passengers who took more time to enter the vehicle. The suit was filed in the U.S. District for the Northern District of California and claims that Uber started charging...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Lawyers Shuffle and Get Shuffled Amid High Demand and Tight Lateral Market

Demand for legal talent is up 4.4% over the past year, according to Thomson Reuters' Peer Monitor Index. Am Law 200 firms in Atlanta are not exempt from the current competitive talent market. Some firms are addressing high demand in some practices by reallocating lawyers. As the legal talent market...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy