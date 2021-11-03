CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tellurian reports loss in third quarter

By Marcy de Luna, Houston Chronicle, Marcy de Luna
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston liquefied natural gas company Tellurian said Wednesday it trimmed its losses in the third quarter. The company said it lost $15.9 million in the third quarter, compared with a $29.5 million loss during the same period a year earlier....

